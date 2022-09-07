Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by Ohio State Highway Patrol

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man was arrested early Wednesday morning for OVI after Ohio State Highway Patrol officers found him asleep behind the wheel, according to a news release.

Jonathan Piersoll, 43, was driving south on S. Clairmont Avenue in Springfield when he fell asleep while stopped at a stop sign.

When officers approached his vehicle, they saw an open container of beer in the cup holder and reported the odor of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle, the release said.

During the stop, Piersoll was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired as a breath tests showed his blood alcohol concentration at .152%

He was convicted of OVI twice in 2001, also in 2007, 2010 and 2016. Piersoll got convicted of a felony OVI in 2018, according the release.

He is set to appear in Clark County Municipal Court on September 14 at 11:00 a.m.

