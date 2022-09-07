The OneOhio Recovery Foundation will safeguard the public’s interest in opioid settlement money: Kathryn Whittington

Read full article on original website
How Ohioans can apply for energy and rental relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans face financial challenges from inflation and the pandemic, more relief is coming to help cover costs of rent and energy bills. The support comes as state lawmakers say they have seen an unprecedented number of evictions. “There were a lot of folks who contacted our office saying, ‘what do […]
Local election boards are being bombarded with public records requests to keep them from destroying 2020 election records
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Local election boards throughout Ohio have been hit with recent public records requests that seem designed to prevent them from tossing out 2020 presidential election documentation that they otherwise would be able to discard this month. Federal law requires local election officers to retain congressional and presidential...
Changes made to SNAP income limits in Ohio
The United States Department of Agriculture has adjusted the income limit requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Intel breaks ground in Ohio; some question benefit of government incentives
Although dirt began moving weeks ago at Intel’s massive $20 billion chip manufacturing site in central Ohio, local, state and federal officials, along with President Joe Biden, praised Intel’s decision and the government incentives offered to lure the chip giant at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday. Gov. Mike DeWine...
Morning Headlines: Ohio remembers Queen Elizabeth II ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Sept. 9:. Akron City Council puts civilian police review board amendment on November ballot. Akron Public School students sickened by cannabis-infused gummies returning to classroom. Groups seek temporary restraining order on Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Residents of Lake County mobile home parks...
Ohio bill could raise wages for people with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Ohio, it is legal for people with disabilities to get paid below minimum wage. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the idea behind the sub-minimum wage is so people with disabilities have more opportunities for work. Lawmakers behind House Bill 716 say that shouldn’t be the case. “We should be […]
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
Ohio man sentenced to prison for selling fake hunting licenses
An Ohio man is sentenced to prison in connection to a scheme to sell fake hunting licenses.
‘Our children and grandchildren will never have to look beyond Ohio’: Ohio, Intel dignitaries celebrate construction of $20 billion semiconductor factory
NEW ALBANY, Ohio - Ohio dignitaries and Intel executives celebrated the groundbreaking of a $20 billion silicon chip factory in suburban Columbus on Friday morning by touting the high-paying tech jobs that will be needed to staff the plant and suppliers throughout the state. “Our children and grandchildren will never...
Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone threatened with prosecution over alleged campaign-finance violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office says it will seek to refer Joe Blystone, who ran for Ohio governor earlier this year, to prosecutors for campaign-finance violations if he doesn’t accept a deal that includes turning over all his remaining campaign money to state officials. While...
State regulators: NOPEC must defend its right to remain an electric aggregator in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — NOPEC must defend its right to be an electric energy aggregator in Ohio after announcing plans to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them from its rate plans, state regulators ruled Wednesday. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio directed NOPEC to show cause and...
Biden, DeWine Intel groundbreaking: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday morning there will be a bipartisan groundbreaking ceremony for the new Intel semiconductor chip plants to be built in New Albany, north of Columbus, Ohio. Both Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and President Joe Biden will be in attendance. Governor DeWine composed the financial incentives to have...
This Ohio County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
EHD-positive deer have been found in 13 Ohio counties
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer, and the...
Intel in Ohio: What this means for the country’s national security, state’s economic future
National and state leaders are about to celebrate the largest private sector investment ever in Ohio with a groundbreaking for the Intel semiconductor plant outside Columbus. The energy generated by a $20 billion investment is already creating momentum for more investment and more jobs. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell dug...
Miami Valley local drug task forces receiving state grants
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday more than two dozen local drug task forces in Ohio, including some in the Miami Valley, are receiving state support for their work, according to a news release. Nearly $2.3 million in grants from RecoveryOhio Funding were awarded to drug task forces...
Local Woman Faces Charges for Hindering the Apprehension of Wanted Ohio Man
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly hindering the apprehension of a man wanted on warrants out of Ohio. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Jennifer Lynn Cottrell, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, September 6.
IDHS Declares Jefferson, Ohio, Switzerland Counties as Disaster Zones
(Vevay, Ind.) - Local disasters have been declared in Ohio, Jefferson, and Switzerland counties due to recent flooding. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is visiting southeastern Indiana this week to provide Governor Holcomb an update on the level of damage. The IDHS’s Emergency Management and Preparedness Division supports first...
New Ohio license plate features Pit Bull, animal activists say it highlights disparity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new dog-friendly Ohio license plate was recently released, featuring a friendly Pit Bull. Animal rights activists say, while it is a progressive move, it highlights the disparity between state law and local ordinances in almost 70 Ohio communities. Jack, a Pit Bull-Terrier, is the star of...
