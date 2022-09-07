ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.

AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Bear Market Jitters? 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid.

The semiconductor sector is expected to rapidly expand between now and 2030, and that makes Cohu stock a smart buy. Robinhood's business is shrinking, and its stock is unlikely to give investors the returns they want -- especially in this bear market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tesla and General Motors Could Soon Soar 30%

Tesla and General Motors Could Soon Soar 30%
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, and 1 Cryptocurrency to Sell

SentinelOne is using AI to protect its business customers in cyberspace, and it's growing rapidly. Bill.com is tackling the $125 trillion global business-to-business payments industry. Shiba Inu continues to shed value, and it's unlikely a meaningful recovery is imminent.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are Buy-and-Hold Dividend Machines

Federal Realty Trust is the only REIT on the short list of stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of payout bumps. Realty Income has steadily increased its monthly dividend payment. American Tower will be more insulated from a possible recession.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Terra Classic (LUNC) Pumped Over 400% This Month

A tale of two Terras? After a split in the blockchain, Terra Classic is pumping. Terra Classic -- the original Terra -- has reached the top 30 cryptos by market cap. Following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, the blockchain split in two, forming Terra 2.0 and Terra Classic. Terra
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock

Amazon has undertaken the hard work of building an unrivaled fulfillment network. Still, Shopify's beaten-down stock could offer even greater upside for investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Auto Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

Substantial opportunity exists for investors as electric vehicle sales surge. Battery technology will enable electric vehicles to reach mass adoption. Investing in key suppliers could be less risky than investing in auto manufacturers.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

What Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2022?

What Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2022?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up

In a little more than a week, growth guru Cathie Wood has spent more than $50 million on Nvidia stock -- and she's still buying. One analyst points to the price at which Wood's ARK funds began buying and calls it "extremely attractive."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Copart (CPRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Copart (CPRT -0.72%) Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Copart, Inc. fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings call. Just a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. For opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Gavin Renfrew, vice president of global accounting of Copart, Inc. Please go...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

DocuSign (DOCU) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

DocuSign (DOCU) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Zscaler (ZS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Zscaler (ZS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Check Point Software Technologies

The Company develops, markets and supports a range of software and combined hardware and software products and services for IT security, and offer its customers with a portfolio of network security, data security and management solutions. The Fool has written over 200 articles on Check Point Software Technologies.
SOFTWARE
Motley Fool

Zumiez (ZUMZ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Zumiez (ZUMZ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FINANCIAL REPORTS

