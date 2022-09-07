ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
Motley Fool

2 Auto Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

Substantial opportunity exists for investors as electric vehicle sales surge. Battery technology will enable electric vehicles to reach mass adoption. Investing in key suppliers could be less risky than investing in auto manufacturers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
