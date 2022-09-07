Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%
Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says
CEO Jamie Dimon talked to some of JPMorgan's wealthy clients on a call Tuesday, Yahoo reported. He was said to have put the chances of a "harder recession" and of "something worse" at 20 to 30%. He called current risks "storm clouds," an apparent downgrade from his June "hurricane" warning.
1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
These stock-split plays have bright futures ahead of them, and they are trading at attractive multiples.
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028
Reinvesting dividends from these stocks could double your principal in about six years.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains.
Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years
A historically bad year for Wall Street is the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to pounce. These four fast-paced companies have sustained competitive advantages that set them apart from their peers.
Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?
Not all dips are buys (but some are).
2 Auto Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond
Substantial opportunity exists for investors as electric vehicle sales surge. Battery technology will enable electric vehicles to reach mass adoption. Investing in key suppliers could be less risky than investing in auto manufacturers.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unparalleled Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These highly innovative companies are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
Wall Street has endured a rough stretch, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite respectively losing as much as 24% and 34% of their value. When uncertainty arises, dividend stocks are a smart place to put your money to work. These passive-income powerhouses have the necessary catalysts to make patient...
Wall Street Thinks This Growth Stock Can Gain 131% in 2023
There's a lot to like about Cresco Labs, but its debt still lurks in the shadows.
3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50
Putting $50 to work with dividend stocks can get you started on the road to a lifetime of passive income.
