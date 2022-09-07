What Jacoby Brissett saw in Deshaun Watson on the first day of his suspension and why Brissett’s ‘not just here for the ride’

Read full article on original website
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Is Hiding Something
Nothing gets past the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mary Kay Cabot: The Browns are not getting a lot of love because Jacoby Brissett as the quarterback
Mary Kay Cabot previews Browns - Panthers. Why is Brissett not getting the love from the media right now. Keys on how the Browns defense should go after Baker Mayfield. Who has the most pressure to perform on the Browns’ offensive line?
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Lamar Jackson Situation
The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract prior to this Friday's deadline. That means he'll play this season on the final year of his rookie deal. During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the latest news...
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford reportedly underwent a secret offseason elbow procedure
While the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford have tried to downplay the concerns about his throwing elbow, it
Dak Prescott ‘Feels Great’ - So Why’d Cowboys Move QB to Injury List for Dallas vs. Bucs?
So does “discomfort” count as a Cowboys “injury” to the team’s most pivotal player?
Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams
There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Thursday night’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the defending champs Los Angeles Rams. One man, in particular, was able to live up to all the hype with an epic performance in his first game of the season. This was none other than Josh Allen. The Bills […] The post Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are preparing to open the 2022 regular season with a road trip to NRG Stadium, kicking off Week 1 by visiting the Houston Texans (0-0). As the Colts look to end their losing streak of opening week losses—a streak that has gone strong since 2013—they find themselves as heavy favorites entering the divisional matchup to open the season.
The ‘Patrick Mahomes Plan’ that helped Bills topple Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Buffalo Bills toppled Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the season opener by a score of 31-10 on Thursday night. The Rams offense couldn’t get much of anything going for most of the night, as they were thoroughly flummoxed by the Bills defense.
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
'No Weakness': Josh Allen, Von Miller Help Buffalo Bills Crush Los Angeles Rams in NFL Opener
Would coach Sean McDermott's Bills - who haven't been to the Super Bowl since the 1993 season - have that "super'' look on Thursday?
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Texans in Week 1
If the Colts want to start the season 1-0 for the first time since 2013, here is what they need to accomplish.
The Colts’ Connection with Every New Defensive Coordination
In the confusing web woven by the NFL offseason, the Colts now have a connection with all of the newly appointed defensive coordinators. Every NFL offseason is full of roster turnover, and coaches are far from immune to it. After the 2021 season, eleven NFL teams were on the search...
Matt Ryan Chasing A Milestone In His Colts Debut
The Indianapolis Colts went out on a limb and acquired aging veteran Matt Ryan to replace Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback. Now, he will play the first game of his career on a team that is not the Falcons this Sunday. Ryan looks to chase down that elusive Super...
Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts have seen a carousel of starting quarterbacks in recent years on a team that otherwise seems ready to contend. The franchise made a major trade last offseason to land Carson Wentz but after one season with the team, it was clear this was not a long-term solution. Indianapolis elected to trade him away and landed Matt Ryan with the hopes he can be the effective game-managing quarterback the team has been looking for. With the season now arriving here are four of the Colts Week 1 predictions as they face off with the Houston Texans.
