Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Shaping the Future of Outdoor Recreation in Southeast Utah
The Institute of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism, based out of Utah State University, met with representatives from various outdoor recreation organizations from Emery, Carbon and San Juan counties on Wednesday. During the workshop, participants broke into groups to study maps of each county. Participants added potential recreation opportunities and removed...
etvnews.com
USU Eastern to Host 9th Annual Care About Childcare Conference
Utah State University Eastern will host the 9th Annual Care About Childcare Conference on Sept. 16 and 17 at USU’s campus in Price. The conference focus is on strengthening early childhood programs. Organizers will bring together childcare practitioners and experts from around the state to share best practices for building a thriving childcare program.
etvnews.com
Carbon County Commissioners Receive a Royal Visit
The newly-crowned members of the 2023 Miss Carbon County Royalty visited the commissioners on Wednesday to give introductions. This began with Kylie Howes, who is the director of the scholarship organization. Miss Carbon County is a scholarship and service-based pageant program. Howes brought the new members with the desire to...
etvnews.com
Marie Draper
Our beloved wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, Marie Powell Draper, passed away September 1, 2022 from the effects of Parkinson’s Disease. Marie was full of life with a contagious laugh and a heart full of love towards everyone she came in contact with. She was born on Pearl Harbor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
etvnews.com
Chad Allred Named Carbon County’s Employee of the Month
The Carbon County Employee of the Month for September was announced during the commission meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening. For this month, the honor went to Chad Allred, who has been employed with Carbon County since February of 2010 in the janitorial department. Allred was nominated by Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange, who was asked to speak on the nomination.
etvnews.com
Jenny Sue Martin Moosman
Jenny Sue Martin Moosman was born November 22, 1952 in Price, Utah to James Lyle Martin and Jeanne Marie Erickson Martin. Jenny passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at the age of 69 in Emeryville, California. She married Max Moosman and had three children, Jeanne Moosman, Joey Moosman and Stephanie Moosman Melo. Later divorced. After several years she met Nick Fister and was blessed with her son John Fister. Jenny moved to California where she met “Big Jim” Chaney. He became her best friend and support. They became caregivers for each other until her death.
etvnews.com
New Owners for Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery, which also houses Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, has new owners. Robin and Becky Christensen now own and operate the local store. The Christensen family is originally from Salt Lake City, but relocated to Price to live and operate their new business. Customers can expect the traditional offerings...
etvnews.com
Hiking is My Therapy Conquers August Trails
The “Hiking Is My Therapy” fundraiser continued through August, with Corner Canyon and Second Water being traversed this time around. The six charities that are benefitting from the fundraising event include Second Chance Wildlife, Carbon Caring for Kids, the Carbon/Emery Children’s Justice Center, the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, Fuel Cards for Cancer Patients, and The Cure Starts Now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etvnews.com
Balance Rock Eatery’s Alfredo Guzman Recognized
Balance Rock Eatery, located on Helper’s Historic Main Street, is well-known for its delicious food. This was brought to attention when the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award was presented for the month of September. This took place at the Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday evening, with tourism...
etvnews.com
Spartans Bring Out Brooms Against Templars
Manti entered the Spartan Center on Tuesday night to face Emery. The visitors jumped out in front early, before the Spartans battled back. Emery was down 8-2 in the first set before they went on a mini 12-6 run to tie it up at 14. The Spartans continued their ferocious...
etvnews.com
Emery High Student Recognized by College Board National Recognition Program
An Emery High School student excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn a national award, which colleges use to identify academically competitive students. Congratulations to Emery High School student Alexander Frederick, who is one of a select group of students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Program.
etvnews.com
Jensen Leads Dinos Past Hawks
Carbon was on the road on Wednesday night to face the Hawks of North Sanpete. In the closest set of the night, Carbon came out on top 25-22. The home team immediately answered back with a 25-16 win to tie it up at one set apiece. The match remained incredibly close, but Carbon pulled ahead 25-21 in the third and won it 25-20 in the fourth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etvnews.com
Barnett Scores Twice in Loss
The Lady Spartans hosted Richfield on Tuesday afternoon, looking to remain undefeated in the region. The Wildcats had other plans as they scored early and often. Emery tried to keep pace in the form of two goals from Beka Barnett and two assists from BreElle Parkins, but the Spartans still trailed 3-2 at the break. Emery could not find the equalizer in the second half while Richfield added to its lead to win 4-2.
Comments / 0