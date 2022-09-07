ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion

Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Growing project raises new generation of farmers, helped by Pa. grant

Gwen Ross, director of Workforce Development Initiatives with the Department of Community and Economic Development, and Sara Gilgora, special assistant for Workforce Development with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, stopped by the LEAF (Leadership, Education, and Farming) Project, Landisburg, on Aug. 30 to highlight a $293,070 grant awarded to the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture. The grant will help prepare the next generation of farmers through apprenticeships.
LANDISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Construction underway on two buildings at Dauphin County neighborhood professional center

Construction is underway on two buildings at Forest Hills Commons in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will lease 3,600 square feet of space in one of the buildings. Eric Kessler, the owner of Vanguard Realty Group said that Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will have multiple surgical room and surgeons on-site. The office is expected to open in December. Kessler said there is an additional 1,172 square feet of space available for lease in that building.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cops hurt at Capitol riot say Pa. troopers posing with Trump was ‘unacceptable’: report

Two U.S. Capitol police officers wounded in the Jan. 6 riots voiced outrage over the photo Donald Trump posted on social media of him posing with dozens of Pa. state troopers. “That’s unacceptable. It alienates a lot of people,” U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who was beaten and subjected to racial threats told the Huffington Post in a story published Friday. “Taking a formal picture at a rally where he’s literally attacking the FBI and the DOJ, your brothers and sisters in law enforcement, by the way … that’s a slap in the face.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

