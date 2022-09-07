Read full article on original website
‘Horror stories’: USPS lambasted for service in Pennsylvania | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Part of Pa. Turnpike’s Northeast Extension to be closed this weekend
Both sides of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for part of this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges. The closures are for crews to install new overhead beams for a new bridge carrying Vera Cruz Road over the turnpike at mile marker A49.67 in Lehigh County.
The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion
Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
13-foot, 300-pound bench stolen by Pa. skaters already gone again
Well that was short-lived. A bench stolen from New York City by Pennsylvanian skaters is already gone. Again. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania skaters steal 13-foot, 300-pound bench from N.Y. The New York Post had previously reported last week that the 13-foot, 300-pound curved structure (which goes by the names the “AVE...
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
Pa. ginseng hunting season: A look at its roots and rewards
Far below the 4,236-pound peak in 1990, ginseng hunters in Pennsylvania more recently harvest a thousand pounds or less per year in a season legally restricted to Sept. 1 to Nov. 30. Properly handled, that ginseng is worth about $700 to $800 per pound.
Former Pa. sewer treatment plant supervisor sentenced to probation
A former supervisor with the Pittsburgh Sewer and Water Authority has been sentenced to a year of probation, according to a story from KDKA. James Paprocki was convicted of conspiring to violate the Federal Clean Water Act while he was a supervisor at a treatment plant near Aspinwall, Allegheny County, the news station reported.
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
Pennsylvania’s top individual high school football performances from Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
The following is a look at the top performances reported from around Pennsylvania for games played Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Think we missed someone? Let us know at @SportsByBLinder on Twitter.
Pennsylvania city among top 5 best for chocolate lovers: study
Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and chocolate making people happy. Pennsylvanian chocolate lovers should hereby rejoice, as one city in the state has been deemed the absolute best for them to visit. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvanians’ swear word of choice is this, claims study. Researchers at Love...
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Growing project raises new generation of farmers, helped by Pa. grant
Gwen Ross, director of Workforce Development Initiatives with the Department of Community and Economic Development, and Sara Gilgora, special assistant for Workforce Development with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, stopped by the LEAF (Leadership, Education, and Farming) Project, Landisburg, on Aug. 30 to highlight a $293,070 grant awarded to the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture. The grant will help prepare the next generation of farmers through apprenticeships.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
Manheim Twp. defeats Harrisburg 24-20 in high school football Bartram 26, Capital Prep, N.Y. 0. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Pennsylvanians’ swear word of choice is this, claims study
There’s no stress reliever quite like sucking in your breath and letting rip a string of expletives. Ever wonder, though, if preferred swear words vary across locations? So did a recent study which, in summary, can answer that question with “it certainly does.”. SIMILAR STORIES: What is Pa.’s...
OSHA program on warehouse safety aims to reduce deaths, injuries
Warehousing operation have a higher injury rate compared to other workplaces, but OSHA hopes to help fix that through a new five-year program in Pennsylvania and other nearby states. With the rapid growth of e-commerce, the warehousing industry has significantly expanded. And last week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced...
Pa. State Police sued over fatal shooting of Dauphin County man
The estate of a man killed in Dauphin County last year is suing the Pennsylvania State Police, asserting wrongful death claims against the agency and the trooper who shot him. Glenn William Custer, 59, was shot during a confrontation with police on the evening of Oct. 31, 2021. Police were...
Construction underway on two buildings at Dauphin County neighborhood professional center
Construction is underway on two buildings at Forest Hills Commons in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will lease 3,600 square feet of space in one of the buildings. Eric Kessler, the owner of Vanguard Realty Group said that Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will have multiple surgical room and surgeons on-site. The office is expected to open in December. Kessler said there is an additional 1,172 square feet of space available for lease in that building.
Cops hurt at Capitol riot say Pa. troopers posing with Trump was ‘unacceptable’: report
Two U.S. Capitol police officers wounded in the Jan. 6 riots voiced outrage over the photo Donald Trump posted on social media of him posing with dozens of Pa. state troopers. “That’s unacceptable. It alienates a lot of people,” U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who was beaten and subjected to racial threats told the Huffington Post in a story published Friday. “Taking a formal picture at a rally where he’s literally attacking the FBI and the DOJ, your brothers and sisters in law enforcement, by the way … that’s a slap in the face.”
Caesars PA promo code PENNLIVEFULL unleashes $1,250 bonus for CFB
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Fans of football in Pennsylvania (and 14 other states across the country) looking to bet on any NCAAF matchup this week can get a...
Students need to learn about the accomplishments of women in history class | PennLive letters
Old, important, history class-worthy men. The schools in Pennsylvania only teach the average class about “essential figures” in history. Usually, we are taught about men who made great impacts and briefly overview the women in history, as if they side characters in the narrative, right?. We are taught...
