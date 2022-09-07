Read full article on original website
Geographical Utah sites are being renamed
SALT LAKE CITY — Soon, you might not recognize the names of several geographic sites in Utah because their new names have been approved. Along with 50 sites in Utah, the U.S. Board on Georgraphic Names approved name changes for almost 650 locations across the United States. One of...
A virus is wiping out Utah’s tomato harvest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it’s impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer’s markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it’s his worst harvest...
Shaping the Future of Outdoor Recreation in Southeast Utah
The Institute of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism, based out of Utah State University, met with representatives from various outdoor recreation organizations from Emery, Carbon and San Juan counties on Wednesday. During the workshop, participants broke into groups to study maps of each county. Participants added potential recreation opportunities and removed...
Carbon County Commissioners Receive a Royal Visit
The newly-crowned members of the 2023 Miss Carbon County Royalty visited the commissioners on Wednesday to give introductions. This began with Kylie Howes, who is the director of the scholarship organization. Miss Carbon County is a scholarship and service-based pageant program. Howes brought the new members with the desire to...
Utah County pastry shop specializing in buns
Bun Boiz founder, Jimmy Watson, came to GTU to talk about the eclectic variety of buns he sells in his Provo based shop. The menu includes something for everyone including savory, sweet and even gluten free buns. They are known for having “the hottest bunz in Provo.”. Watson felt...
Feds issue new names for 50 Utah locations that previously contained 'offensive slur'
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of geographic locations across the nation have new names now following a decision by the Department of the Interior to remove the term "squaw," which the government agency deems as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women." The U.S. Board...
New Owners for Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery, which also houses Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, has new owners. Robin and Becky Christensen now own and operate the local store. The Christensen family is originally from Salt Lake City, but relocated to Price to live and operate their new business. Customers can expect the traditional offerings...
Carbon, Emery Run in the Heat
Temperatures neared triple digits on Wednesday at the Uintah Invitational. Despite the blazing temperatures, both Carbon and Emery had excellent showings. Dino Braxton Ware came in first place in the boys’ race with Camdon Larsen (EHS) in second. The Spartans really packed it in with Jack Christiansen in seventh and Mason Stewart, Merritt Mecarriello and Dillan Larsen in ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively.
Marie Draper
Our beloved wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, Marie Powell Draper, passed away September 1, 2022 from the effects of Parkinson’s Disease. Marie was full of life with a contagious laugh and a heart full of love towards everyone she came in contact with. She was born on Pearl Harbor...
Balance Rock Eatery’s Alfredo Guzman Recognized
Balance Rock Eatery, located on Helper’s Historic Main Street, is well-known for its delicious food. This was brought to attention when the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award was presented for the month of September. This took place at the Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday evening, with tourism...
Man wearing flip flops falls 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls
A man wearing flip flops while hiking up popular Bridal Veil Falls nearly died after falling about 30 feet.
USU Eastern to Host 9th Annual Care About Childcare Conference
Utah State University Eastern will host the 9th Annual Care About Childcare Conference on Sept. 16 and 17 at USU’s campus in Price. The conference focus is on strengthening early childhood programs. Organizers will bring together childcare practitioners and experts from around the state to share best practices for building a thriving childcare program.
Hiking is My Therapy Conquers August Trails
The “Hiking Is My Therapy” fundraiser continued through August, with Corner Canyon and Second Water being traversed this time around. The six charities that are benefitting from the fundraising event include Second Chance Wildlife, Carbon Caring for Kids, the Carbon/Emery Children’s Justice Center, the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, Fuel Cards for Cancer Patients, and The Cure Starts Now.
Utah family searching for heirloom baptism dress accidentally donated to DI
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A mother in Utah County is hopeful the community can help her find a family treasure that ended up in a thrift store because of a family friend’s mistake. Holli Rogerson is desperate to get her daughter’s baptism dress back after it inadvertently was...
Jenny Sue Martin Moosman
Jenny Sue Martin Moosman was born November 22, 1952 in Price, Utah to James Lyle Martin and Jeanne Marie Erickson Martin. Jenny passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at the age of 69 in Emeryville, California. She married Max Moosman and had three children, Jeanne Moosman, Joey Moosman and Stephanie Moosman Melo. Later divorced. After several years she met Nick Fister and was blessed with her son John Fister. Jenny moved to California where she met “Big Jim” Chaney. He became her best friend and support. They became caregivers for each other until her death.
Dino Dynamics Shine in the Spotlight
The Carbon High drill team started practices at the beginning of June and have been working hard every week since. They are most looking forward to competing this winter, but the girls also love dancing at home football and basketball games. The new head coach, Taylor Loveland, said of all...
Huntington Canyon Campgrounds temporarily closed
PRICE — Officials with the Manti-La Sal National Forest will temporarily close all Huntington Canyon campgrounds on the Ferron Ranger District beginning Sept. 6 for necessary repairs. Campgrounds will be closed to all users until approximately October 7. Repairs will address several deferred maintenance items including 56 new picnic...
Both suspects in American Fork officer-involved shooting were hit, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police confirmed last week that two men were in a car involved in a police shooting at a Walmart parking lot and were also the subject of an Amber Alert. Now, police have confirmed that both men in the vehicle were shot by a...
Emery High Student Recognized by College Board National Recognition Program
An Emery High School student excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn a national award, which colleges use to identify academically competitive students. Congratulations to Emery High School student Alexander Frederick, who is one of a select group of students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Program.
Jensen Leads Dinos Past Hawks
Carbon was on the road on Wednesday night to face the Hawks of North Sanpete. In the closest set of the night, Carbon came out on top 25-22. The home team immediately answered back with a 25-16 win to tie it up at one set apiece. The match remained incredibly close, but Carbon pulled ahead 25-21 in the third and won it 25-20 in the fourth.
