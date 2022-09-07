Jenny Sue Martin Moosman was born November 22, 1952 in Price, Utah to James Lyle Martin and Jeanne Marie Erickson Martin. Jenny passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at the age of 69 in Emeryville, California. She married Max Moosman and had three children, Jeanne Moosman, Joey Moosman and Stephanie Moosman Melo. Later divorced. After several years she met Nick Fister and was blessed with her son John Fister. Jenny moved to California where she met “Big Jim” Chaney. He became her best friend and support. They became caregivers for each other until her death.

