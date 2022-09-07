Read full article on original website
Your Guide to Family-Friendly Dining in Rome
Arguably one of the most famous cities in the world is Rome, Italy. This gorgeous and historic Italian city is on almost everyone’s list of places they want to visit. From the Colosseum to the Trevi Fountain, fashion scene, and delicious food, there are many reasons why you’d like to visit.
A runaway bride fled a London airport with her fiancé's luggage and $6,000 moments before their flight to Rome, report says
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a report that a man's belongings were stolen at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 6 of my favorite ports I've visited.
Some of my favorite places to disembark — from Santorini, Greece, to Sitka, Alaska — are off the beaten path and deserve travelers' attention.
Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
I'm an American who visited Portugal for the first time. Here are 8 things that surprised me.
On my first trip to Lisbon, I was blown away by its beauty, affordable restaurants, and walkability — and I'm glad I visited during the off-season.
Best luxury hotels in Scotland 2022: Where to stay for style and romance
Ditch the stereotypes of deep-fried everything and tartan twee because Scotland has elevated its visitor offerings over recent years. A growing number of Michelin-starred restaurants leave foodies salivating, and Harris Tweed has become the go-to fabric for every upmarket establishment wanting to tastefully incorporate its Scottish heritage. Previously private castles and country estates have undergone a hospitality makeover, with a select few joining more recent offbeat accommodation additions in a prestigious portfolio of the most desirable places to stay. Scotland’s most luxurious hotels are as diverse as the scenery and every bit as majestic.The best luxury hotels in Scotland are:...
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
Italy’s fab five: The string of colourful clifftop villages that make up Cinque Terre remains one of the world’s most spectacular coastal landscapes - here’s how to enjoy its highlights
Many of us are not even sure how to pronounce it — and yet this is one of the most spectacular coastal landscapes in the world. ‘Chink-way-tear-eh’ is how the Italians do it and I had to repeat it several times before getting it right. Maybe we’ve...
This 19th-Century Lakeside Castle in Italy Just Hit the Market for $3 Million
What’s better than a lakefront castle? An Italian lakefront castle, of course. Dubbed Villa Castello Pellegrini, this striking 19th-century estate in Stresa is said to have once belonged to late designer and stylist, Gianfranco Ferré. The former artistic director for Christian Dior passed away in 2007 before completing renovations on the neoclassical manse, and its subsequent owners also faltered in restoring the castle to its former glory. Today, the 129,000-square-foot property is back on the market for $2.9 million and awaits a buyer willing to give rehabbing the lot another try. And while the bones certainly require some TLC, its site...
This New Spa Hotel Lets You Rejuvenate in the Heart of France’s Champagne Region
A new resort is coming to France’s champagne region, just in case all that wine tasting gets a bit much. The Mutigny Resort was spearheaded by architects Sanjit Manku and Patrick Jouin of Studio Jouin Manku, the designers behind other properties such as Marrakech‘s famed La Mamounia, who wanted to create a space inspired by the natural beauty of the surrounding countryside. Manku describes the property as a “mix of deep, simple pleasures and sparkle.” The project is split into two blocks. One is designed more for social interactions, with abundant natural light and plenty of space to hang out, while...
I went on a week-long solo trip after my honeymoon. It was one of the best choices I made for our relationship.
Two months after saying "I do," I flew to France without my husband. Traveling alone after getting married helped me keep my solo-traveler identity.
Family Friendly Restaurants in Paris
HiP Paris is pleased to feature this article written by Kasia Dietz, owner of Kasia Dietz Handbags— an American owned, Paris based company. Head over to my sweepstakes for a chance to win a Paris tote bag from Kasia’s collection. Other prizes include a week in my Paris apartment, French linens, The Cook’s Atelier and Sweet Paris Cookbooks, and so much more. Additionally, you will be helping my non-profit Veggies to Table work to end hunger in our community. Read on to find out about some of the best family friendly restaurants in Paris. Merci! – Erica.
The New Hotel Madame Rêve Feels Like Paris’s Best-Kept Secret
Paris may boast many of the world’s grandest and most storied hotels, but Madame Rêve, which opened earlier this year, stands apart from competitors—not just for its elegance, but for its sense of discretion. This lack of pretension is evident from the entrance, which is almost unmarked...
First Look: These Elegant New Residences in France’s Idyllic Loire Valley Sit on a World Heritage Site
Paris and the South of France might get all the attention, but the Loire Valley in central France deserves a chance in the spotlight. Les Bordes Estate, nestled among 1,400 acres in the Sologne Forest (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), first opened in 1987 and is home to the private members golf club, Les Bordes Golf Club. Now, after a change of ownership in 2018, the community is expanding to include single-family residences, a Six Senses Hotel, and more. As an established premier golf destination, both old and new members can now reside where they love to vacation. It’s easy to...
New French Cruise Line Will Launch in 2023 with Renaissance
Plans were unveiled in France for a new cruise line seeking to build on the emerging trends in the cruise industry. The second brand to emerge in the wake of the financial collapse during the pandemic of the UK’s Cruise & Maritime Voyages is stirring hopes for a broader revival in the secondhand cruise ship business and the reemerged of tailored produces. CMV’s management team launched Ambassador Cruise Line in the UK earlier this year.
The Best Accessible Beaches in Europe, From Barcelona City Spots to Resorts in Greece
With advances in chair designs and a number of beaches making accessibility a priority, there is no reason to let your wheelchair hold you back from hearing those ocean waves. If, like most travelers, you're heading to Europe this year, we have even more good news: Many shorelines across the continent are constantly working to make sure the sand and sea can be enjoyed by all, by incorporating the Seatrac system, which makes transitioning from sand to water easier than ever by allowing a person to sit in a seat while the chair is moved into the water.
