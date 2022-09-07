Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- ​​We will be tracking a few isolated storms until this evening, when our storm coverage will become more widespread as temperatures heat up. If you plan on going to any Friday night football games, be ready to bring an umbrella. As an area of low pressure has moved into our area, we will stay in this wet pattern, with isolated showers expected on both Saturday and Sunday. Things should start to clear up by the beginning of next week, and we will see more sunshine and less rain in our forecast.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO