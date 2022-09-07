ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Area of low pressure brings wet pattern for weekend

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- ​​We will be tracking a few isolated storms until this evening, when our storm coverage will become more widespread as temperatures heat up. If you plan on going to any Friday night football games, be ready to bring an umbrella. As an area of low pressure has moved into our area, we will stay in this wet pattern, with isolated showers expected on both Saturday and Sunday. Things should start to clear up by the beginning of next week, and we will see more sunshine and less rain in our forecast.
Uptown Friday Night Concert cancelled due to inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus announced that tonight’s Friday concert, featuring the Parker House Band, is cancelled due to inclement weather. Concerts will resume starting next week on Friday, September 16, featuring The Reasons Why band on the 1000 Block of Broadway. Uptown Columbus Fall 2022 Lineup:. September...
Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident in Columbus has closed down all the lanes of Manchester Expressway as officials work to clear the scene. The closure is from Interstate 185 to the Peachtree Mall entrance. Details of this accident are limited. However, Columbus police, fire department, the Muscogee County sheriff,...
The Extra Point: Smiths Station vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off back-to-back weeks facing the top two teams at the 7A level, the Enterprise Wildcats return home to host Smiths Station. Enterprise has not lost to Smiths Station since 2018 and the Cats really needed a win Friday night. Wildcats win 58-16.
Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
Car accident on I-185N in Columbus causing traffic delays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident on I-185 North in Columbus has caused a traffic delay on the interstate. At the moment, one lane is currently blocked. The accident happened before the Macon Road exit and has backed traffic past the Buena Vista Road exit. No injuries have been reported...
WTVM Editorial 09/09/22: Don’t Be A Quiet Quitter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday was Labor Day, a national holiday created in 1894, setting aside the first Monday in September to honor the American worker. Revolutions in technology and the workplace, along with a strong work ethic, gave Americans the ability to create the greatest standard of living anywhere in the world.
Shooting investigation underway in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – The Manchester Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday morning on Linda Lane. Details about the victim’s condition are not available at this time. Police have made an arrest in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stay WRBL for new details as they become […]
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner: Shawn Marshall

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – This week WRBL’s Carlos Williams had the pleasure of granting Shawn Marshall the Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award. Mr. Marshall is a 4th-grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Academy. He states that he really enjoys watching his students grow and reach their full potential.
Opelika knocks off No. 1-ranked Central-Phenix City with overtime field goal

Opelika made sure Central-Phenix City didn’t climb the stairway to seven. The Class 7A, No. 7-ranked Bulldogs (4-0 overall, 3-0 in Class 7A, Region 2) earned a 17-14 overtime victory over No. 1-ranked Central on Friday, as Jaclarence Perry intercepted a pass to end Central’s overtime possession and Johnni Cesena kicked the game-winning field goal.
LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
Crews respond to sulfur dioxide leak in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Emergency crews responded to a leaking regulator on a 2-ton sulfur dioxide vessel at the Phenix City waste water treatment plant Tuesday afternoon. Fire Marshal Chief John Shull says the leak has since been contained. He says crews tightened the tank valve and a regulator when they were on scene. A small leak was reported, but due to the chemical, they wanted to make sure they had the right response.
