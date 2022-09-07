Read full article on original website
FCSO concludes their investigation of the threat to school
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports the conclusion of the investigation into the threat against Admiral Byrd Middle School Thurs. Sept. 8. Authorities have concluded that the threat was fabricated by two students. Based on electronic forensic evidence two 13 year old students were responsible for the hoax. Those...
Community and Safety Fair in Winchester
Bright Futures of Winchester and Frederick County are hosting a Community and Safety Fair today from 11:00 am to 3 pm at James Wood Middle School. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Winchester Fire and Rescue will bring some of their specialty vehicles and law enforcement apparatus for children to learn about and explore.
September 10, 2022
News Maker Linda Tyler on breaking world records for 242
The 2 for 2 Foundation wants to get you into the Guinness Book of World Records. There are 2 world records being challenged on Oct. 29 at Frederick County Fairgrounds for the 2 for 2 Foundation. The Foundation is attempting to get an indoor Olympic size pool and Ice Rink...
VSP/FCSO investigate accidents that shutdown 66 for 8 hours
An RV collided with a tractor trailer while both vehicles were traveling east on interstate 66 at mile marker 16. The impact caused the RV to run off the road through a guardrail and down an embankment. Further information as the investigation continues reports at least 8 victims in the...
Furever Friday: Meet Duke
Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Duke a handsome young dog. Duke is a young Husky Lab mix. The handsome boy gets along with other dogs, cats and kids. In other words Duke is the perfect family addition.
Shenandoah County will see an influx of bicyclist
Woodstock and Shenandoah County have been selected by Bike Virginia for a one day cycling event. According to an email from the Executive Director of Bike Virginia Kimberly Perry reports that the one day event will be Sept. 17 largely between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Residents...
WCSO warns of a scam reported in the county
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports receiving calls about an individual placing calls and impersonating an actual Warren County Deputy. Once again the scammer will tell the intended victim that they have missed jury duty and must pay a fine using a gift card to avoid arrest. No...
WCYCA’s 8th Annual Rubber Duck Race
It’s Race Day for the 8th Annual Rubber Duck Race to support the Warren County Youth Cheerleading Association. The race will begin at noon with festivities starting at 11:30 am. The rubber ducks will enter Happy Creek near the 8th Street bridge and travel through Gertrude Miller Park before...
WoodsTACO Street Taco Festival returns
WoodsTACO Street Taco Festival takes over downtown Woodstock today from noon to 5 pm. The third annual competition will welcome eight professional and four amateur teams including last year’s winners. Mary’s Botanitas and Flour & Water Co. were last year’s professional category winners. The Padilla’s took the...
