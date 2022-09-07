Camera captures moments shooter opened fire on a LaBelle neighborhood

LABELLE, Fla. — Neighbors in LaBelle have their mailboxes and cars riddled with bullet holes.

A neighbor captured the exact moment on camera when a shooter opened fire in a LaBelle neighborhood.

“You can literally see the shooting on the camera,” Flerida Velencia said.

“Look where the bullet came and landed,” Velencia said.

Bullets ended up two football field lengths away from where they were shot in the intersection.

“It hit the car because you can see the bullet hole,” she said.

Velencia said she was watching TV at the time and mistakenly thought the shots she heard were fireworks

She did not think much of it at the time because of how safe she normally feels.

Next-door neighbor, Julie Booth, is also shocked.

“Drive by, they could come down here and hit me in my house, hit me or my mom,” Booth said.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the car the bullets flew out of is registered to 20-year-old Jim Penate Martinez.

Although he is already in Glades County Jail and is being held for possession and trafficking marijuana and heroin.

HSCO said Penate Martinez is facing more charges for this shooting, including aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

“It makes me feel better, I can sleep because I was worried,” Velencia said.

Deputies have not said why they think he opened fire.