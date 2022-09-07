Read full article on original website
Related
Annual Mermaid Festival Makes A Splash in San Marcos
The refreshingly dark, cool interior of LaniKai Lounge & Tiki Room in San Marcos features paintings of beach scenes, a constellation of jewel-toned lights overhead, and a playlist featuring surf guitar music and retro standards, all conjuring dreams of tropical getaways. As I sip an icy combo of sparkling wine, white rum, and pink lemonade called Mermaid Lemonade, I note how the cocktail’s playful rhyming name not only fits perfectly with this new bar’s overall vibe but also adds to the mermaid culture that the city has embraced since the 1950s.
UTC calls TxDOT proposal to expand I-35 ‘just so weak’
Urban Transportation commissioners voiced their continuing concerns Tuesday about the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to reconstruct and expand the portion of Interstate 35 that goes through Austin’s downtown. TxDOT is currently studying the environmental impacts of the two design options it has left – Build Alternative 2...
6 perfect weekend getaways to plan in Texas this fall
With the end of this brutal summer finally (hopefully?!) in sight, it is time to start planning for fall. Call it second summer, as in still plenty warm for enjoying the outdoors but no longer hot enough to melt pavement. Here are six places perfect for a much-needed autumn getaway. Take one (or more) as your just reward for surviving another scorching Texas summer.
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
Austin Energy customers without power after Wednesday night storms
Just over 900 Austin Energy customers are without power Thursday morning following storms Wednesday evening.
New Braunfels orders $25M Gateway at Gruene Apartments to halt construction
The construction is now paused.
IN THIS ARTICLE
enchantingtexas.com
26 Amazing Things to do in New Braunfels
New Braunfels is located in Central Texas near San Antonio. This charming Texan small town has German heritage and is known for its scenic beauty. The city’s rich heritage has also made it a cultural destination in the Lone Star State. The city has an interesting history. New Braunfels...
Humidity drop on Sunday to bring cooler mornings
Some highs will be above normal today and tomorrow. A cold front lowers the humidity tomorrow through Tuesday. -- Rich Segal
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
austinot.com
Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Texas’ Tallest Skyscraper Being Built
Austin will be able to boast the tallest building in all of Texas to date once construction on the Waterline skyscraper wraps up. “Waterline will offer a truly unique experience with unrivaled views, world-class amenities and a thoughtful design that connects the building’s interior with the project’s unique natural surroundings throughout the building,” stated Kairoi Residential CEO Michael Lynd Jr., per a press release cited by AP News.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Frozen pop maker one step closer to building $39 million facility in Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — A West Virginia frozen treat company is one step closer to setting up shop in Lockhart. On Sept. 6, the Lockhart City Council approved a five-year property tax incentive plan for The Ziegenfelder Corporation, maker of Budget Saver Twin Pops. According to a report by the...
Austin Chronicle
Hays County’s Overwhelmed Jail System in Dire Shape, Advocates Say
The first time Hays County Jail officials rushed Melvin Nicholas to the hospital was Feb. 18, 2021. The 59-year-old had been ill for days but, he told the Chronicle, the jail's medical team had provided no care. It wasn't until Nicholas' family came for a visit, saw his condition, and asked for help that jail administrators acted.
Williamson County Animal Shelter again takes in influx of animals
Friday, the shelter was asked to help care for 45 animals from a single location. The case is still developing, but WCRAS is preparing to take in those animals.
KSAT 12
Southwest Airlines to ramp up nonstop services from San Antonio airport to US destinations in the spring
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines will ramp up the number of nonstop flights from the San Antonio International Airport to destinations across the U.S. this spring. The airport on Friday said that flyers should see an increase in service options from March 9 to April 10. Some of the...
Commission takes up Austin code surrounding animal abortions during spay procedures
Should the City of Austin undo a 2019 section of city code that prohibits Austin's city shelter from spaying a visibly pregnant animal, unless medically necessary, until rescue groups have had the chance to step in? It's something the Austin Animal Advisory Commission recently took up.
Comments / 0