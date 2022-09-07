ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
TexasHighways

Annual Mermaid Festival Makes A Splash in San Marcos

The refreshingly dark, cool interior of LaniKai Lounge & Tiki Room in San Marcos features paintings of beach scenes, a constellation of jewel-toned lights overhead, and a playlist featuring surf guitar music and retro standards, all conjuring dreams of tropical getaways. As I sip an icy combo of sparkling wine, white rum, and pink lemonade called Mermaid Lemonade, I note how the cocktail’s playful rhyming name not only fits perfectly with this new bar’s overall vibe but also adds to the mermaid culture that the city has embraced since the 1950s.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Austin Monitor

UTC calls TxDOT proposal to expand I-35 ‘just so weak’

Urban Transportation commissioners voiced their continuing concerns Tuesday about the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to reconstruct and expand the portion of Interstate 35 that goes through Austin’s downtown. TxDOT is currently studying the environmental impacts of the two design options it has left – Build Alternative 2...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

6 perfect weekend getaways to plan in Texas this fall

With the end of this brutal summer finally (hopefully?!) in sight, it is time to start planning for fall. Call it second summer, as in still plenty warm for enjoying the outdoors but no longer hot enough to melt pavement. Here are six places perfect for a much-needed autumn getaway. Take one (or more) as your just reward for surviving another scorching Texas summer.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Hays County, TX
Lifestyle
Hays County, TX
Government
County
Hays County, TX
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Bacteria#San Marcos River#Travel Destinations#The Trinity Aquifer
enchantingtexas.com

26 Amazing Things to do in New Braunfels

New Braunfels is located in Central Texas near San Antonio. This charming Texan small town has German heritage and is known for its scenic beauty. The city’s rich heritage has also made it a cultural destination in the Lone Star State. The city has an interesting history. New Braunfels...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
austinot.com

Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
dallasexpress.com

Texas’ Tallest Skyscraper Being Built

Austin will be able to boast the tallest building in all of Texas to date once construction on the Waterline skyscraper wraps up. “Waterline will offer a truly unique experience with unrivaled views, world-class amenities and a thoughtful design that connects the building’s interior with the project’s unique natural surroundings throughout the building,” stated Kairoi Residential CEO Michael Lynd Jr., per a press release cited by AP News.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Hays County’s Overwhelmed Jail System in Dire Shape, Advocates Say

The first time Hays County Jail officials rushed Melvin Nicholas to the hospital was Feb. 18, 2021. The 59-year-old had been ill for days but, he told the Chronicle, the jail's medical team had provided no care. It wasn't until Nicholas' family came for a visit, saw his condition, and asked for help that jail administrators acted.
HAYS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy