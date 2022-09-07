ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA football practice observations: Kirby Smart continues pushing Malaki Starks after strong debut

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19KWZ5_0hlBedcR00

ATHENS — Malaki Starks wasted little time in making an impact for Georgia on Saturday, as he snared an interception in his first career game. The freshman safety also led the team in tackles and defensive snaps played.

But if you thought the coaches were going to ease up on the talented freshman, you would be mistaken. During Georgia’s full-pad practice on Tuesday, Kirby Smart seemed to take a special interest in Starks and how he was practicing. The coach wasn’t shy about wanting Starks to play faster or move quicker between drills.

Starks is clearly going to be a big piece of the Georgia defense. While this weekend’s game against Samford might not have the same stakes as last week’s game, Smart knows it will be another critical opportunity for Starks to grow as a young player.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

UGA reports ticket issues hours before first home game of season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With servers not functioning as intended, fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the first home game of the season. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Samford at 4 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, UGA Athletics tweeted that their ticket provider...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Nationwide outage for digital college football tickets now resolved

Digital ticketing systems were down across the country at multiple college football stadiums today, including the University of Georgia. The schools were calling it a “nationwide outage” that was preventing fans from accessing their tickets on mobile devices. The issue was resolved before Georgia’s home opener against Samford....
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

Local briefs: weather watching for Saturday’s Bulldog game, grant money for UNG

Heavy rains could put a damper on Saturday’s Georgia Bulldog home opener: possible flooding is in the forecast for the weekend that sees the Dogs, coming off last week’s season opening win over the Oregon Ducks, host the Samford Bulldogs in a game set for 4 o’clock tomorrow afternoon. The game in Sanford Stadium will be televised on the SEC Network.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Jackson County falls in nailbiter to Mountain View

HOSCHTON, Ga. — Jackson County fell Friday night at the hands of Mountain View in a 24-17 nailbiter. The Panthers took an early 7-0 lead after the first quarter and doubled it early in the second period, but Mountain View answered, scoring a pair of touchdowns to tie it up at halftime.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker Discusses Sudden Resignation from Commission

ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
WGAU

UGA rolls out campus kitchen on wheels

The University of Georgia’s Campus Kitchen trailer rolled into north Athens last month, bringing food, information about available resources and a bit of festivity to the Fowler Drive community just as Athens-Clarke County students returned to school. The first event, a neighborhood resources fair, promoted healthy eating and living....
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#American Football#College Football#Cox Media Group
WGAU

King Charles, James Brown watched game Between the Hedges in 1977

When he was still a prince, King Charles III joined the ‘Godfather of Soul’ for the 1977 matchup between the Bulldogs and the Wildcats. Former Kentucky football player Joe Bryant recalls that the atmosphere in Sanford Stadium at the start of the University of Georgia’s homecoming game was electric. “Boy, that place was packed,” Bryant says. “But I can tell you this, by halfway through the third quarter it was about four-fifths empty.”
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Morning headlines: ACC Commissioners vote to fund homelessness plan

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners voted to spend $133,000 on a strategic plan to address the county’s growing homelessness problem at their monthly meeting on Tuesday. The plan, which will be produced in the coming months by a consulting firm based in the Washington, DC area, was characterized by some critics as just another study without action accompanying it. But supporters of the plan say that it’s not just another study but a way to convene and better organize the array of resources Athens has to combat homelessness – both in terms of money and in terms of the organizations working on the problem.
ATHENS, GA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Hiking the Preachers Rock Trail Near Dahlonega GA

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. One of the most popular places on our Best Hiking Trails in North Georgia Bucket List, the Preachers Rock Trail is located approximately 18 miles north of Dahlonega GA. The 2-mile trek from...
DAHLONEGA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
accesswdun.com

Habersham County fourth-grade students learn about agriculture

Habersham County Farm Bureau and the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville on Friday held the annual Kids’ Farm Day. During the event, 500 students from the county’s elementary schools rotated through educational stations. Nicole Karstedt discussed the dairy industry from the Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom, while Luke Nunnally...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville

This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy