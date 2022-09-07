ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

CBS Austin

EMS: Vehicle struck North Austin home after traffic collision

EMS officials say a vehicle struck a North Austin home Friday morning after a traffic collision. It happened at the intersection of Northcrest Boulevard and St. Johns Avenue. Austin-Travis County EMS says it was a two-car crash, that resulted in one of the vehicles hitting the home. One adult was...
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident claims life of area woman

(New Braunfels) — A Cibolo woman was struck and killed Wednesday night by a vehicle in northern Guadalupe County. City officials on behalf of the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department say emergency units were called out at 8:45 p.m. to the area of State Highway 46 South of Krause Lane for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic accident.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Crash preceded 2021 DWI arrest of Hays County commissioner

AUSTIN – A Hays County commissioner crashed into another vehicle in West Austin before being charged with driving while intoxicated, court records related to his April 2021 arrest confirm. Commissioner Walt Smith, 47, was taken into custody by Austin police who responded to the 2200 block of Lake Austin...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Man Dies Following High-Speed Pursuit from Pflugerville to Austin

On September 2, 2022 while conducting a narcotics investigation, the Pflugerville Police Department attempted to a man who later fled the scene, touching off a police pursuit that began in Pflugerville and concluded in Austin. According to Pflugerville police, the man, identified as Joshua Butler, wrecked his vehicle at Parmer...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Deadly crash involving truck, 2 other vehicles in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a crash between a truck and two other vehicles in downtown Austin. The crash happened in the 100 block of North I-35 southbound near Cesar Chavez at around 8:18 a.m. The Austin Police Department says all lanes reopened just before 1:45 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX

