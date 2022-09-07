Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
CBS Austin
EMS: Vehicle struck North Austin home after traffic collision
EMS officials say a vehicle struck a North Austin home Friday morning after a traffic collision. It happened at the intersection of Northcrest Boulevard and St. Johns Avenue. Austin-Travis County EMS says it was a two-car crash, that resulted in one of the vehicles hitting the home. One adult was...
seguintoday.com
Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident claims life of area woman
(New Braunfels) — A Cibolo woman was struck and killed Wednesday night by a vehicle in northern Guadalupe County. City officials on behalf of the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department say emergency units were called out at 8:45 p.m. to the area of State Highway 46 South of Krause Lane for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic accident.
fox7austin.com
Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a motorcycle crash occurred in Southwest Austin on Friday evening. The crash happened at 8500 State Hwy 71 at around 5:10 pm. The officials stated that a car and a motorcycle were [..]
KSAT 12
32-year-old woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels hit, killed by vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Cibolo woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels was hit and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to Highway 46 South near Krause Lane, after receiving word of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. According...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
2 Persons Killed After A Motor Vehicle Crash in Taylor (Taylor, TX)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle wreck that killed 2 people in Taylor. The incident was reported on Monday, at around 6:16 p.m. The Taylor Police Department reported that John [..]
KTSA
20 year old arrested, hundred of fentanyl pills found during search of San Marcos home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 20 year old San Marcos man is in jail after admitting to supplying fentanyl pills to members of the community. San Marcos Police say after weeks of investigating, they identified Anthony Jean Perez Rios as a suspected fentanyl distributor. Police obtained a warrant...
KSAT 12
Crash preceded 2021 DWI arrest of Hays County commissioner
AUSTIN – A Hays County commissioner crashed into another vehicle in West Austin before being charged with driving while intoxicated, court records related to his April 2021 arrest confirm. Commissioner Walt Smith, 47, was taken into custody by Austin police who responded to the 2200 block of Lake Austin...
Man sentenced for 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 teens in Kyle
Macario Hernandez was found guilty by a jury in March. He was sentenced in June for 10 charges, which will be served concurrently.
Four Southeast Texas teenagers in custody after robbery at Texas Walmart left 16-year-old injured
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Four Southeast Texas teenagers are facing a felony charge after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a 16-year-old injured. The robbery happened on Monday, September 5, 2022. Seguin Police responded to the Walmart located at 550 S State Highway 123, after receiving a call about a robbery.
KVUE
Austin man takes 15-year plea deal for murder after fatal 2020 shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man took a 15-year plea deal on Wednesday for a first-degree murder charge relating to a fatal shooting in 2020, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Andre Lashon Ross, 46, admitted to being guilty of killing Marc Allen...
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
It was ‘a parking lot.’ Who was responsible for managing SH 71 traffic after AUS outage?
Exits to the airport were closed, and passengers could be seen on traffic cameras leaving their rides on the highway and walking to the airport, suitcases in tow.
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
KSAT 12
4 in custody after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 people injured, police say
UVALDE – Two people are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police. Four suspects are now in custody. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.
fox7austin.com
ACL wristbands stolen from Austin residents
Unfortunately, some people will be victims of scams and thefts. We've already heard from some people who believe their wristbands have been stolen.
San Antonio officials release cause of death of Christina Powell
The death was ruled an accident.
newsradioklbj.com
Man Dies Following High-Speed Pursuit from Pflugerville to Austin
On September 2, 2022 while conducting a narcotics investigation, the Pflugerville Police Department attempted to a man who later fled the scene, touching off a police pursuit that began in Pflugerville and concluded in Austin. According to Pflugerville police, the man, identified as Joshua Butler, wrecked his vehicle at Parmer...
fox7austin.com
Deadly crash involving truck, 2 other vehicles in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a crash between a truck and two other vehicles in downtown Austin. The crash happened in the 100 block of North I-35 southbound near Cesar Chavez at around 8:18 a.m. The Austin Police Department says all lanes reopened just before 1:45 p.m.
