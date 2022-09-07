Read full article on original website
Republican Saulis Banionis ramps up spending in left-leaning HD 93
Democrat Katherine Waldron came out of a four-way Primary contest. Democrat Katherine Waldron vanquished her three Primary rivals last month, and now her Republican rival to represent House District 93 is ramping up his spending. Saulis Banionis dropped more in a week’s stretch than he has for all other reporting...
Florida Politics: Tina Polsky Dominating in Bid for Re-election in New Broward-Palm Beach District
Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky is vying to represent some new territory, and she’s well on her way to dominating fundraising in her race with Republican candidate William “Bill” Reicherter. Redistricting put Polsky in the same district as her friend and ally, Democratic Sen. Lori Berman, so Polsky...
Juan Carlos Porras posts best fundraising month this cycle with big check from Florida GOP
Two months from Election Day, he holds a gargantuan money advantage over his Democratic opponent. August was a busy month for Juan Carlos Porras, who trounced four opponents to clinch a win in a Republican Primary while also stacking $85,000 to further fund his campaign for House District 119. That...
DeSantis becoming Republican power broker
DeSantis campaigned for senate and gubernatorial candidates in New Mexico, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
New poll shows Ron DeSantis with a 5-point lead over Charlie Crist
Insider Advantage pollsters say that lead falls just outside the margin or error. Fresh polling shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with a 5-percentage-point lead on Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. An Insider Advantage poll for Fox 35 Orlando found about 50% of likely voters in Florida favor the Republican incumbent for re-election....
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Do we have to let it linger?
Even if businesses say having an arrest record doesn’t negatively affect a job candidate, the stats might say otherwise. Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report...
‘These seats are winnable’: Peter Schorsch talks Tampa Bay Midterms, voter turnout
'The idea that there's only going to be one Democratic seat between basically Orlando and the Gulf beaches is just insane.'. Covering Florida politics is like drinking from a fire hose. Upside down. That’s according to Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch, who spoke about the upcoming Midterms Friday at Cafe...
Redistricting, new rules complicate Joe Scott’s first run overseeing Broward elections
The new SOE is expanding vote-by-mail efforts, youth outreach after the last elected SOE's controversies. Administering this past Primary was a dry run for quite a new array of logistics. New voting rules were in effect. All Elections Supervisors faced down a decennial redistricting year that had legislative arguments about...
Last Call for 9.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s re-election campaign has received an endorsement from the Florida Professional Firefighters. “On behalf of the more...
Sierra Club endorses Adam Hattersley in CFO race
The group will lend its volunteer network to Hattersley in the Florida Cabinet seat race. National environmental group Sierra Club is backing Democrat Adam Hattersley in the Chief Financial Officer race, the organization revealed. David Harbeitner, Chair of the Sierra Club’s Florida Chapter Political Committee, cited the “ineffectiveness” of incumbent...
Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare
Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.8.22
Don't miss your first look at stories driving today's agenda in Florida politics. Another major pollster is projecting tight races for Governor and U.S. Senate. New data from Susquehanna Polling and Research shows Gov. Ron DeSantis leading at 47% with U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist pulling in 43%. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is leading U.S. Rep. Val Demings by three points, 47%-43%.
Nick DiCeglie PC donates $100K to Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee
DiCeglie will start this month with $500K in available spending money. Rep. Nick DiCeglie’s political committee, The Economic Freedom Committee, gave a whopping $100,000 to support the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. DiCeglie’s political committee, which has raised $895,700 since its inception, made the donation last Friday at the...
UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
Daniella Levine Cava endorses ‘strong champion’ Marleine Bastien for Miami-Dade Commission
‘Marleine will be a strong champion for District 2 residents, and I am excited to support her campaign.’. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is throwing her support behind fellow nonprofit founder Marleine Bastien’s bid for the County Commission seat representing District 2. In a Thursday press note, Levine Cava...
OPINION: It’s Time for Tamarac’s Circus Tent to Fold
Civility, fiscal responsibility, and a genuine desire to move city business forward are qualities that are hard to find on the Tamarac Commission. Looking for a circus? No Big Top or elephants are needed here. The clown car unloads at Tamarac City Hall every other week when Commissioners take their seats on the dais, and the nasty sniping begins. And always, city business takes a backseat to a sideshow that becomes the news of the day.
DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
