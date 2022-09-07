ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia a monstrous favorite over Samford; will Kirby Smart keep attacking through the air?

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihzrd_0hlBeHOZ00

ATHENS — Count the oddsmakers among those bought into the Georgia football offense.

Coach Kirby Smart’s No. 2-ranked Bulldogs are a 52-point favorite over the FCS Samford Bulldogs in the teams’ 4 p.m. meeting on Saturday in Athens.

The line could be viewed as one reflection of how far Georgia football has come under Smart as he enters his seventh season. The 2017 SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs beat Samford by a 42-14 count when the teams most recently met.

It’s safe to say that, regardless of the betting line, this is a name-your-score kind of game for Smart.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
dawgpost.com

2024 QB Target To Visit Athens, Talks Interest in Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - After missing on 5-star QB Arch Manning to Texas, there’s a good chance that Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs decide not to take a signal-caller in the 2023 class. That means they’ll likely take two in the 2024 class, and one QB target confirmed with Dawg...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

UGA reports ticket issues hours before first home game of season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With servers not functioning as intended, fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the first home game of the season. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Samford at 4 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, UGA Athletics tweeted that their ticket provider...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

Nationwide outage for digital college football tickets now resolved

Digital ticketing systems were down across the country at multiple college football stadiums today, including the University of Georgia. The schools were calling it a “nationwide outage” that was preventing fans from accessing their tickets on mobile devices. The issue was resolved before Georgia’s home opener against Samford....
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Kirby
Person
Kirby Smart
accesswdun.com

Football: Jackson County falls in nailbiter to Mountain View

HOSCHTON, Ga. — Jackson County fell Friday night at the hands of Mountain View in a 24-17 nailbiter. The Panthers took an early 7-0 lead after the first quarter and doubled it early in the second period, but Mountain View answered, scoring a pair of touchdowns to tie it up at halftime.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: weather watching for Saturday’s Bulldog game, grant money for UNG

Heavy rains could put a damper on Saturday’s Georgia Bulldog home opener: possible flooding is in the forecast for the weekend that sees the Dogs, coming off last week’s season opening win over the Oregon Ducks, host the Samford Bulldogs in a game set for 4 o’clock tomorrow afternoon. The game in Sanford Stadium will be televised on the SEC Network.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker Discusses Sudden Resignation from Commission

ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samford#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Sec#Cox Media Group
accesswdun.com

Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
wuga.org

Morning headlines: ACC Commissioners vote to fund homelessness plan

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners voted to spend $133,000 on a strategic plan to address the county’s growing homelessness problem at their monthly meeting on Tuesday. The plan, which will be produced in the coming months by a consulting firm based in the Washington, DC area, was characterized by some critics as just another study without action accompanying it. But supporters of the plan say that it’s not just another study but a way to convene and better organize the array of resources Athens has to combat homelessness – both in terms of money and in terms of the organizations working on the problem.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more

In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy