Read full article on original website
Related
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Parents Magazine
Tips for Parents Heading into Their Child's IEP Meeting
I remember walking into my first IEP meeting for my daughter before she entered kindergarten six years ago. It was a small room filled with many unfamiliar faces around a large conference table. I took my seat feeling anxious and unsure amongst the administrators, supervisors, therapists, and teachers that sat around me.
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports
The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
Police response to 5-year-old boy who left school was problematic from the start
When police found a kindergarten boy who had walked off from school after attacking his teacher and classmates, it didn’t take them long to start guessing about the cause of his behavior. “He’s bad because no one’s correcting it,” one of the officers who brought the boy back to school is seen saying on police body-camera footage of the incident, which took place in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 2020. The officers asked the boy if he got spankings at home – and later told his mother she should beat him. But when I first saw the video, I knew this case was much...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mom uses what she learned in high school to prepare son for school shooting
Cassie Walton practiced with her son Weston before he started kindergarten this year.
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment after parents called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle instead of being disciplined with suspensions
A Missouri school district has reinstated corporal punishment after parents reportedly called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle, the superintendent claimed. Cassville R-IV School District, located near the Arkansas border, has implemented corporal punishment as a 'last resort' going into the 2022-23 school year. 'It shall...
Mom says son mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
Tracy Williamson spoke out on "Good Morning America" about losing track of her son after he was mistakenly put on a school bus on his first day of school.
CNBC
I talked to 70 parents of highly successful adults—here are 5 phrases they always said to their kids
The things that parents say to their kids can either encourage and give them confidence, or lower their self-esteem and hold them back in life. So how do we avoid doing the latter? As I researched and wrote my book, "Raising an Entrepreneur," I talked to 70 parents who raised highly successful adults about how they helped their kids achieve their dreams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents who grew up in the '70s and '80s remember the experiences that blow their kids' minds
Kids were tougher then for a reason.
I was a teacher in a school lockdown – the haunting ways classrooms will be prepped for shootings ahead of the new year
A FORMER teacher who experienced a lockdown has revealed the chilling ways that classrooms will be preparing for the new school year. Elizabeth Galewski, who taught for 12 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that teaching has now become one of those jobs that "require you to be willing to sacrifice your life."
'Comfort dogs' are stationed throughout schools in Uvalde Texas to greet elementary children as they return for first school year since May massacre: 'Scared and nervous' students didn't want to get out of cars
The children who lived through the Uvalde school shooting started their first school year since the massacre this week. To comfort the traumatized students, 10 golden retrievers were ready to greet them. Students at schools across the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District are being greeted by 'comfort dogs' as they...
momcollective.com
Sharing is Caring: 5 Tips for First-Time Kindergarten Parents
Motherhood is a series of starts and stops, of holding close and letting go. Certain milestones have a way of solidifying these truths in my heart as my children get older, and sending a child to kindergarten is certainly no exception. This is my third, and final, time to send...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kindergarten transitions can be eased by supporting kids' social and emotional needs
With the new school year here, parents and caregivers of young children may be experiencing heightened emotions and anxieties about starting kindergarten. Under typical circumstances, the transition to kindergarten evokes a multitude of emotions for parents and caregivers. Amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, transitioning into a new school year may prompt a unique set of emotions and anxieties for both parents and children. Whether or not children entering kindergarten have experienced learning interruptions due to closures — for example, through interruptions to stable early learning and child care settings — children’s early social development continues to be at...
8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood
This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
‘They just want parents to go away’: complaints soar as special needs schooling crisis spirals
The number of complaints from parents about special needs education has risen by three-quarters in the past four years – with more than one complaint a day filed last year, according to figures from the local government ombudsman. The increase reflects the crisis in the special educational needs and...
I wanted to show men coul teach elementary. Then I changed course.
I have always loved working with kids, and I long ago decided I wanted to be a teacher. Two years ago, when I was accepted into the teacher education program at Montclair State University, I decided to work toward a certification to teach kindergarten to sixth grade.I wanted to play a role in changing the way elementary education is viewed as an area where only female teachers work. I had reflected...
Lifehacker
What Parents Need to Know About 'Digital Self-Harm'
As every parent is acutely aware of, social media comes with a number of risks, many of which are new and unfamiliar to us. Although many parents are aware of cyber-bullying, and the self-esteem issues associated with social media, there is another phenomenon called digital self-harm, that has been increasing in recent years.
Experts Say Kids Are Far Behind After COVID; Parents Shrug. Why the Disconnect?
The headlines on the effects of COVID on kids could hardly be gloomier. Students are “far, far behind,” argued Harvard professor Tom Kane in The Atlantic. The New York Times described how kids will need “at least three years” to catch up to where they should be. The warnings are dire on nonacademic outcomes, too […]
Slate
Hey, Parents of K–5 Kids: Hands Off the Homework!
The beginning of a new school year can be stressful for kids and parents alike. But one thing parents of elementary-school kids shouldn’t have to stress over is supervising homework daily, because we now have evidence that such supervision actually may not have a positive impact on children’s academic achievement.
momcollective.com
Parent Education Resources to Level Up Your Parenting Game
How is it that the job of being a parent is one that formal education systems do not prepare us for?. When I walked out of the hospital with my newborn baby boy 12 years ago, I remember waiting for someone to run after me saying, “Wait! You have no idea what you’re doing; let me give you something that will help.” Then this angel from heaven would hand me a book that had ALL the answers any parent could hope for.
Comments / 0