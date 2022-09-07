ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Parents Magazine

Tips for Parents Heading into Their Child's IEP Meeting

I remember walking into my first IEP meeting for my daughter before she entered kindergarten six years ago. It was a small room filled with many unfamiliar faces around a large conference table. I took my seat feeling anxious and unsure amongst the administrators, supervisors, therapists, and teachers that sat around me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Police response to 5-year-old boy who left school was problematic from the start

When police found a kindergarten boy who had walked off from school after attacking his teacher and classmates, it didn’t take them long to start guessing about the cause of his behavior. “He’s bad because no one’s correcting it,” one of the officers who brought the boy back to school is seen saying on police body-camera footage of the incident, which took place in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 2020. The officers asked the boy if he got spankings at home – and later told his mother she should beat him. But when I first saw the video, I knew this case was much...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Mail

Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment after parents called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle instead of being disciplined with suspensions

A Missouri school district has reinstated corporal punishment after parents reportedly called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle, the superintendent claimed. Cassville R-IV School District, located near the Arkansas border, has implemented corporal punishment as a 'last resort' going into the 2022-23 school year. 'It shall...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

'Comfort dogs' are stationed throughout schools in Uvalde Texas to greet elementary children as they return for first school year since May massacre: 'Scared and nervous' students didn't want to get out of cars

The children who lived through the Uvalde school shooting started their first school year since the massacre this week. To comfort the traumatized students, 10 golden retrievers were ready to greet them. Students at schools across the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District are being greeted by 'comfort dogs' as they...
UVALDE, TX
momcollective.com

Sharing is Caring: 5 Tips for First-Time Kindergarten Parents

Motherhood is a series of starts and stops, of holding close and letting go. Certain milestones have a way of solidifying these truths in my heart as my children get older, and sending a child to kindergarten is certainly no exception. This is my third, and final, time to send...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheConversationCanada

Kindergarten transitions can be eased by supporting kids' social and emotional needs

With the new school year here, parents and caregivers of young children may be experiencing heightened emotions and anxieties about starting kindergarten. Under typical circumstances, the transition to kindergarten evokes a multitude of emotions for parents and caregivers. Amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, transitioning into a new school year may prompt a unique set of emotions and anxieties for both parents and children. Whether or not children entering kindergarten have experienced learning interruptions due to closures — for example, through interruptions to stable early learning and child care settings — children’s early social development continues to be at...
KIDS
Upworthy

8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood

This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
EDUCATION
Chalkbeat

I wanted to show men coul teach elementary. Then I changed course.

I have always loved working with kids, and I long ago decided I wanted to be a teacher. Two years ago, when I was accepted into the teacher education program at Montclair State University, I decided to work toward a certification to teach kindergarten to sixth grade.I wanted to play a role in changing the way elementary education is viewed as an area where only female teachers work. I had reflected...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Lifehacker

What Parents Need to Know About 'Digital Self-Harm'

As every parent is acutely aware of, social media comes with a number of risks, many of which are new and unfamiliar to us. Although many parents are aware of cyber-bullying, and the self-esteem issues associated with social media, there is another phenomenon called digital self-harm, that has been increasing in recent years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

Hey, Parents of K–5 Kids: Hands Off the Homework!

The beginning of a new school year can be stressful for kids and parents alike. But one thing parents of elementary-school kids shouldn’t have to stress over is supervising homework daily, because we now have evidence that such supervision actually may not have a positive impact on children’s academic achievement.
KIDS
momcollective.com

Parent Education Resources to Level Up Your Parenting Game

How is it that the job of being a parent is one that formal education systems do not prepare us for?. When I walked out of the hospital with my newborn baby boy 12 years ago, I remember waiting for someone to run after me saying, “Wait! You have no idea what you’re doing; let me give you something that will help.” Then this angel from heaven would hand me a book that had ALL the answers any parent could hope for.
PLANO, TX

