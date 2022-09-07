ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Housing authority leaders get earful from concerned residents following shootings

By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oem8a_0hlBdqoR00

CHARLOTTE — For more than an hour, leadership from Charlotte’s housing authority got an earful on safety concerns from neighbors at a University City housing complex on Wednesday night.

The problem: bullet holes from shots being fired at Inlivian complexes across the city, some within hours of each other.

Residents want their worries addressed, and the first step to make that happen was held tonight at Robinsdale Apartment complex.

“I’m confident that they are safe, and we’re trying to get them safer,” said Fulton Meachem, Inlivian’s CEO, amid calls for a greater response in their communities. Inlivian has 50 properties across the city.

Residents didn’t share the same certainty. Several who didn’t want to share their name for fear of retribution had doubts.

“I don’t think the meeting will make a difference, I only think the meeting is occurring, because the news is here,” one resident said.

“I think Inlivian needs to check the people they’re putting in these apartments, I also think that they need to get more security involved,” another neighbor said.

The meeting on Wednesday happened at Robinsdale Apartments where neighbors say someone shot into their apartments and cars just over a week ago.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 11 CMPD calls for service at Robinsdale, Inlivian told Channel 9. That included two aggravated assault calls, one non-aggravated assault, three larcenies, and five other criminal charges.

“In this city right now, I know there has been a 25% increase in assaults with a deadly weapon, so it’s not just in our communities,” Meachem said.

Across town, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has responded several times to the Wallace Woods apartments in southeast Charlotte.

It’s where police say someone shot a 4-year-old boy last week after he got home from the grocery store with his mom. A one-year-old was killed and another child was hurt during another shooting at the complex earlier this year.

According to Inlivian, CMPD went to Wallace Woods 10 times between Jan. 1 and July 31. Those calls included three aggravated assaults, one larceny, one negligent manslaughter, two non-aggravated assaults, one burglary, one theft, and one other “crime charge.” Inlivian provided Channel 9 with those statistics after our initial report cited CMPD community crime map data.

Meachum said he believes the bulk of the crime is caused by people who don’t live in any of the apartments.

“I think they’re giving us information on where some of those individuals are, and so we’re going to take action in that case,” Meachum said “... Even though there are cameras here, I think there’s going to be more that we have to do and empowering residents to help us in this effort.”

Not all residents expressed doubt after Wednesday night’s meeting.

“Just hearing voices of hope from them, that puts things into perspective a little better and gives hope,” a neighbor said.

Inlivian says it’s implemented a “see something, say something” program where residents can call an anonymous hotline 24/7.

“I do believe it’ll probably be another shooting or something that happens out here,” an unnamed resident told Channel 9.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD asking for help finding person of interest in deadly shooting at north Charlotte gas station)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

CulturalDifferences
3d ago

The university area has been a banger occupancy for over a decade. Hasn't been a safe place for years. Animals everywhere. A culture of violence and stupidity. And now the people getting handouts want the city to make it safe? That's not what they do. No interest.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Niner Times

Concord Mills mall shooting

The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Fight involving parents, students on Chester County school bus leads to arrest, officials say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A fight involving parents and students on a school bus has led to an arrest, according to law enforcement in Chester County. Deputies said two students began fighting on a Chester Middle School bus Friday afternoon. The school bus arrived at a stop shortly after the fight began, and the parent of one of the students involved in the fight stepped onto the bus.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot

Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#University City#Violent Crime#Robinsdale Apartments
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Family Demands Justice Over The Murders Of Two Brothers

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family is devastated over the loss of two brothers gunned down at a southwest Charlotte apartment complex. 18-year-old Joe Galicia, and 20-year-old Gary Galicia were shot at an apartment complex on Rose Ridge Place near Clanton Road on August 30th. Joe died on the scene, his brother Gary passed away four days later. The family says they left home to pick up food for the family and never returned. Their father says they forgive the person who took their sons away.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 10 minutes ago. WBTV went to Big Ben Pub, a local English bar and restaurant to talk...
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WCNC

Search continues for alleged rapist after Charlotte greenway assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman walking along the McAlpine Creek Greenway in Charlotte Wednesday morning was assaulted by a suspect who also attempted to rape her, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Around 11 a.m., the woman was walking on the greenway near Margaret Wallace Road, which is located...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte North Carolina is Hosting Prison Summit 10-19 to 10-22

The National Summit on Mass Incarceration has provided strategic training and resource development for persons working to improve the lives of our family members after incarceration. Click here to learn more. Francene Marie interviews Dr. Madeline McClenney about the national conference. Dr. Madeline is a prison abolitionist and an ordained Baptist minister with over twenty-five years of experience serving the church and our community. Please register for the the 2022 Prison Summit at Prisonsummit.com. Workshops being on Wednesday October 19th, and on Saturday they will have a free session to attend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway

Police say 150 rounds were fired into a northwest Charlotte home, killing Asiah Figueroa. Veteran reporter Steve Crumps highlights Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, who was the first to attempt to integrate Harding High School. Roundtable discussion: No Place to Call Home. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. An in-depth look...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
107K+
Followers
121K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy