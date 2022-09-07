Effective: 2022-09-09 21:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-12 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bannock; Bear Lake; Bingham; Caribou; Franklin; Oneida; Power AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BANNOCK, BEAR LAKE, BINGHAM, CARIBOU, FRANKLIN, POWER, AND ONEIDA COUNTIES THROUGH 10 AM MONDAY * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. * WHERE...Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ`s Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.

