Effective: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Frost and a light freeze. Low temperatures are expected to range between 28 and 34 degrees. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Recommended to disconnect garden hoses from their spigots.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO