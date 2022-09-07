ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Captain Phil Harris' Death, Drug-Fueled Past Rocked His Family Before 'Deadliest Catch' Star Josh Was Cut From Discovery

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqt0Q_0hlBdbom00
mega

The passing of Captain Phil Harris , a beloved former star on Deadliest Catch , rocked his family to the core years before his eldest son, Josh , came under fire for sexual abuse allegations, Radar can confirm .

Harris died on February 9, 2010, at the age of 53 after he suffered a stroke while unloading a boat at Saint Paul Island, Alaska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajafw_0hlBdbom00
mega

Prior to his death, the TV fisherman miraculously came out of a medically-induced coma post-surgery and was able to spend some final moments with his loved ones.

"They're devastated," an insider said about Phil's two boys who were grieving.

"We're really worried about them — especially [his younger son] Jake ," they told RadarOnline.com at the time. "He's a tough kid, but nothing prepares you for the sudden loss of your father."

Jake was busted soon after for a DUI and driving with a suspended license. "There's a lot of worry that he's just not coping with the tragedy," a source said amid the news.

In a biography written by his two sons titled Captain Phil Harris: The Legendary Crab Fisherman, Our Hero, Our Dad , they pulled back the curtain on some of their father's own personal struggles as well as his vices.

"My dad once told me that when he was a young crab fisherman, he'd get a big fat paycheck, buy huge amounts of cocaine ... rent the penthouse of a nice hotel, and rotate girls in and out," Josh recalled, revealing his dad could drink heavily from time to time.

They said their father went through periods of sobriety and monogamy with his first wife — their mother Mary — claiming the marriage was sprinkled with mutual cheating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8uf6_0hlBdbom00
mega

While talking about his past hardships and choices, Josh and Jake recalled just how strong Phil was as well, noting he inspired them not to give up.

"He was someone who never backed down," they wrote. "We will remember and celebrate that strength."

This past weekend, Josh made headlines when Factz Media published a report claiming the reality star got in trouble for sexual assault back in 1998.

Josh allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl, who was said to be the daughter of a neighbor and deckhand. He was reportedly 15 or 16 at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XDiN_0hlBdbom00
deadliest catch/facebook

He was later arrested in 1999 for a lesser charge, per the report, and served nine months and underwent a psychosexual exam as part of his sentence.

RadarOnline.com broke the story, following the bombshell report, Discovery cut ties with Josh.

"We've been made aware of this issue. Josh will not appear in future episodes of this series," a spokesperson for Discovery told RadarOnline.com.

Comments / 60

wanda@wine
3d ago

This makes sense now. Last night on Deadliest Catch, they broke the show up into 3 segments, covering 3 different Captains. Discovery is in damage control mode, as they should be

Reply(4)
8
Trisha
3d ago

This BS is slandering, lies, and just another get rich quick scheme. And news media can be liable for slandering and defamation of another person s character . Someone is only trying to make some fast money, any way they can, .

Reply(6)
6
Carl Gray
3d ago

The man has been gone why bring up this old past about him 😒..Seems that nothing is Sacred!!!!! anymore 😡

Reply
7
Related
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?

Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter's love life - From proposing to son's ex and wife's tragic passing

Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman celebrates his first anniversary with Francie Frane today, but what happened to his five marriages before?. Duane Chapman has taken a break from reality TV since 2019, the same year he lost his wife of 13 years, Beth. He found solace in now-wife Francie Frane six months after Beth’s tragic passing as they both bonded on losing a partner.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Harris
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Deadliest Catch#Radaronline Com
RadarOnline

Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
QUEENS, NY
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
MALIBU, CA
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
MONTANA STATE
Daniella Cressman

Alec Baldwin Just Got Fired from a Movie Due to the Fatal Shooting on the Set of 'Rust'—He's Lost Several Jobs!

"Alec Baldwin reveals that after the devastating shooting on the set of Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he’s lost several jobs." —Sarah Laudenbach. Baldwin was working on a film by the name of Rust when a horrible tragedy occurred on set in October of 2021: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer—was fatally shot by the actor.
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt

Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

61K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy