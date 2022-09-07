CT Folk Fest returns to New Haven’s Edgerton Park after a two-year absence with its most diverse lineup yet

Read full article on original website
Bear crashes child's birthday party in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — While celebrating a 2-year-old's birthday last weekend, the Majidian family had an unexpected guest — a bear. Laura Majidian said the bear quietly approached their son's party on Sept. 4 and went behind a guest who was seated at the picnic table. "At that point,...
Calendar Close-up: New program brings art directly to students
Inequities in public education are both serious and well known. Across America, students in neighboring school districts can have very different access to qualified teachers, and appropriate resources. The differences are stark in a state like Connecticut, where school districts adhere to municipal borders, and property taxes fund much of...
Bridge in Greenwich: Local player Cindy Lyall, who comes from a bridge family, earns rank of Life Master
Greenwich’s newest Life Master is Cindy Lyall, who earned the gold master points that put her over the top over the Labor Day weekend at a regional tournament in Warwick, R.I. The high ranking recognizes Lyall’s achievements in bridge. Cindy’s parents, Sandy and Rich De Martino, who live...
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
Buses replace trains on Hartford line this weekend
HARTFORD — Hartford Line train service will be replaced by buses this weekend to allow for the completion of construction projects, the state Department of Transportation announced. The buses will replace train service on Saturday and Sunday, officials said. “This will allow for the completion of the final stages...
In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on
During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
Husband of caregiver gets 7 years for helping her beat, burn Trumbull man to death
BRIDGEPORT — A former IT exec, who police said held his wife’s disabled uncle so she could beat the victim with his own cane and then helped prop the now dead man up with a lit cigarette in his hand on the front porch to cover up the crime, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.
Police: Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Magnolia Street
HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 40s was shot late Wednesday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. At 11:55 p.m., Hartford police were called to the 100 block of Magnolia Street after the city’s ShotSpotter system reported gunfire. “While officers were on scene, a gunshot...
Opinion: Education equity a business imperative
We have a lot to be proud of in Fairfield County, and while thankfully we have passed the worst of the pandemic, many who call our region home will continue to face the economic and social inequities exacerbated by COVID-19. In the business community, we have an opportunity to support...
Trumbull crossing guard has kept kids safe for 49 years
TRUMBULL — A group of well-wishers — including parents, kids, and the town’s police chief and first selectman — walked from Jane Ryan School to the corner where crossing guard Martha Kaechele stood sentry. The approaching crowd was coming to congratulate Kaechele on starting her 49th...
Knife-wielding man sought in Wolcott daytime gas station robbery, police say
WOLCOTT — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station at knifepoint in broad daylight Thursday. The man jumped into a dark-colored sedan after the holdup and headed toward Waterbury, Wolcott police said. They released surveillance pictures of the man and the car. According...
Guilford parents sue schools, say kids were bullied over parents’ objections to teachings on race
In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by attorney Norm Pattis, the plaintiffs claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their parents’ political views, and say school employees failed to intervene. The filing, which lists Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain as plaintiffs, also...
Trumbull scores in final seconds to survive scare from Masuk, which overcame 20-point deficit to take lead in final minute
TRUMBULL — Despite just a six mile drive between the two schools, the Trumbull and Masuk football teams met for the first time in at least a generation, maybe more, to kick off the 2022 season Friday night. The result? An instant classic. Masuk overcame a 20-point halftime deficit,...
Trumbull police see bump in unemployment benefits fraud
TRUMBULL — Police have seen an uptick in attempted unemployment benefit fraud lately, and are warning residents to be vigilant about safeguarding their information, according to Lt. Brian Weir. Weir said in the past month the department has seen a rise in reports of suspicious activity surrounding unemployment. He...
