A panel discussion focusing on the contributions of wardrobe and styling workers in the entertainment industry will be taking place in September. Presented by NOVAC and Film New Orleans, the panel, which is titled "SYNC UP Seminar: Styling and Wardrobe in Film," will take place on September 18 at NOLA's historic Gallier Hall on St. Charles Avenue from 3 to 5 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO