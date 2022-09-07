ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

I'm an American mom in Finland. Here, schools provide all the supplies for kids, except for their skis and sleds for PE.

By Jackie Carroll
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEZmB_0hlBb31100
Jackie Carroll.

Courtesy of Jackie Carroll

  • I'm an American and mom of four children living in Finland.
  • This year I didn't have to buy my kids anything for back to school, not even a backpack.
  • Kids are expected to bring their own skis and helmets for PE, though.

Back-to-school shopping is a little different here in Finland . To start, parents aren't required to buy any stationery-type supplies for school. None. The aim is for education to be freely accessible to all, with emphasis on the free.

At first blush, this sounds amazing and convenient, which it mostly is. Except that the kids have to bring their own skis to school.

I don't need to buy any supplies before school starts

This year not one of my four kids needed a new backpack. Neither did any of them ask for a new pencil case. Everything seemed to be in good working order, and I spent nothing. I even heard a reference to a kind of wholesome competition among classmates to see what items they could get to last all the way through from first to sixth grade.

There were a few mumbles about the right erasers, and the artist wondered if they might have a slightly better set of colored pencils. But these were all presented as requests. Everyone knows there is no need for any supplies; the school provides all classroom necessities. As a teacher, I have seen the jealousy and discord that can get stirred up when some kids have an abundance of expensive supplies.

Yet this is a calm before the storm, so to speak. Naturally, kids must be appropriately outfitted for the weather, and August in Finland is still warm and light. This has been a steep learning curve for me on two fronts — the clothing and the equipment.

There is really no bad weather here

Having lived in both the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest, I thought I understood the idea of there being no bad weather, only poor preparation. But Finns take this to the next level. We had snow for six of the last 12 months in my city and not a single snow day. Proper layers for daily recess and many outdoor PE classes are essential and often expensive.

When you add the required equipment, the idea of the school providing all the necessary supplies takes a bit of turn. Already in the first week, two of my kids need bikes and helmets for gym class. My US-trained teacher brain wonders, what if not everyone has one? What if parents don't really want their kids riding around more or less independently in our community of nearly 70,000 people from the age of 7? Skipping over the Finnish tendency to grant children autonomy and champion competence, my kids assure me the school has bikes to borrow.

When the snow starts to fall, teachers get excited and we start to get messages, often at the last minute, to pack their helmets and bring sleds or skis or ice skates and hockey sticks. So much for the savings back in August. Of course, it isn't that these things are bad to have. On the contrary, I am rather proud of the Finnish commitment to continuing their cultural heritage of winter sports and the emphasis on healthy outdoor activities.

But as a newcomer, I didn't always understand exactly what was required. For example, I am still pretty ignorant about what makes a decent set of skis. And worse, I didn't have immediate access to a network of trading gently used, good-enough-for-school equipment. Let's just say it took several instances of being underprepared for various outings for my kids and I to learn the ropes — and we're still learning.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 514

Fire Frost
3d ago

Finland has a 78.5% workforce participation rate compared to the US's 62.4%. Imagine what we could do if we moved two out of ten able bodied people15-64 off the couch and into a job! Make those two taxpayers rather than tax takers? It'd help lots of things.

Reply(137)
63
CJG1999
3d ago

I’m an American and we don’t supply our kids with supplies. We send our money to Ukraine, Israel & dozens of third world countries.

Reply(54)
120
Dan Abercrombie
3d ago

My kids liked picking out their own school supplies. These Nordic countries have small populations and high taxes making it easier to provide cradle to grave.

Reply(15)
40
Related
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
Distractify

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch

There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Skis#Ice Skates#K12#American
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Helmets
ABC News

Tired mom turns camera on herself in funny back-to-school photo

A North Carolina mom is sharing a relatable and funny take on the traditional back-to-school photo trend. Instead of placing her kids front and center, Jeni Bukolt, a mom of two and the owner of branding agency HAVEN Creative, snapped a recent selfie wearing sunglasses and holding up a black sign mimicking the chalkboards that have become ubiquitous in kids' back-to-school pictures, sharing the photo to Instagram on Monday.
WAXHAW, NC
The Independent

Parents in California demand schools provide shade after one playground hits 145F in brutal heatwave

Parents at a California elementary school have demanded that a shaded space is provided for children to play outdoors in the midst of a brutal heatwave that has swept much of California. The Lockwood Elementary School in the East Hollywood area of Los Angeles is among scores of schools in Southern California being impacted by high heat this week.With school back in session across the state and temperatures in Los Angeles expected to stay in the high 90s through the beginning of next week, thousands of students will not be able to safely spend significant amounts of time outside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

Boy born with one-in-a-million condition takes 1st steps with prosthetic leg

A Chicago toddler who was born with a one-in-a-million condition that left him without part of his right leg is now walking thanks to a prosthetic leg. Dakari Miranda, who will turn 2 this fall, took his first steps this month, less than eight months after undergoing an hours-long surgery to have most of his right leg amputated.
CHICAGO, IL
Mary Duncan

Custodian feeds poor, hungry boy at school and gets reprimanded for his kindness

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend and family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My daughter Ellis is a junior in high school now, and despite how she may behave at home towards me, she is apparently a joy to her teachers. That’s what it always says when I get report cards in the mail: Ellis is a joy to have in class.
Insider

Insider

579K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy