20th panther death of year caused by car recorded in Naples
An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It’s the 20th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 22 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the 6-month-old female panther were found Monday along a rural road in Collier County, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.
Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
Panther mortality report as of 9/7:
|Data provided by FWC
Date Discovered
|Age
|Sex
|Cause of Death
|County
|Location
|22
|09/05/2022
|6 months
|F
|Vehicle
|Collier
|Rattlesnake Hammock Rd
|21
|08/23/2022
|2
|M
|Vehicle
|Lee
|Joel Blvd./Edwards Dr. Lehigh Aces
|20
|07/21/2022
|2
|F
|Vehicle
|Collier
|I-75, MM89
|19
|07/12/2022
|8
|F
|Vehicle
|Collier
|Immokalee Rd, near Bethune Ave
|18
|07/09/2022
|4
|F
|Vehicle
|Collier
|Immokalee Rd, 2km south of Wild Turkey Dr
|17
|05/23/2022
|5 months
|F
|Unknown
|Collier
|Northeast Naples
|16
|05/20/2022
|3 yrs
|M
|Vehicle
|Collier
|US41 5 miles SE of CR951
|15
|05/19/2022
|2.5 months
|F
|Uknown
|Collier
|Southeast Naples
|14
|05/16/2022
|2
|M
|Vehicle Collision
|Lee
|Goggin Rd, 760m south of SR80
|13
|05/14/2022
|10 mo
|F
|Vehicle Collision
|Lee
|Treeline Ave
|12
|05/10/2022
|2
|F
|Vehicle
|Glades
|US27 at Fisheating Creek
|11
|04/17/2022
|2.5
|M
|Vehicle
|Polk
|Polk Pkwy 100m south of US92
|10
|04/11/2022
|4
|F
|Vehicle
|Glades
|SR29, 3.5km north of SR78
|9
|03/27/2022
|1.5
|F
|Vehicle
|Hendry
|CR833, 1.8km N of Seminole Reservation
|8
|02/28/2022
|1.5
|M
|Vehicle
|Collier
|SR82, 1.2km east of Corkscrew Rd.
|7
|02/18/2022
|1.5
|F
|Vehicle
|Hendry
|Flaghole Rd, 3.9km South of US27
|6
|02/08/2022
|5
|M
|Vehicle
|Hendry
|CR832, 260m west of Collins Slough Rd.
|5
|01/31/2022
|2.5
|F
|Vehicle
|Collier
|I-75, MM100
|4
|01/28/2022
|3
|F
|Vehicle
|Collier
|Carson Rd. Immokalee, FL
|3
|01/15/2022
|2 mo
|M
|Vehicle
|Collier
|Golden Gate Blvd.
|2
|01/09/2022
|3
|M
|Vehicle
|Glades
|US27, 2.6km SE of junction with SR29
|1
|01/02/2022
|2.5
|M
|Vehicle
|Collier
|Collier Blvd
FWC statistics show [PDF] 21 panther deaths were recorded by this date in 2021; a total of 27 deaths were recorded in the entire year.
Of those 27, 21 involved vehicles; two deaths were of unknown causes, two by "intraspecific aggression" (attack or fighting with another animal), and two by starvation.
Since 2017, there have been between 22-30 panther deaths recorded in the state:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
