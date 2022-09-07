20th panther death of year caused by car recorded in Naples

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 20th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 22 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 6-month-old female panther were found Monday along a rural road in Collier County, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Panther mortality report as of 9/7:



Data provided by FWC

Date Discovered Age Sex Cause of Death County Location 22 09/05/2022 6 months F Vehicle Collier Rattlesnake Hammock Rd 21 08/23/2022 2 M Vehicle Lee Joel Blvd./Edwards Dr. Lehigh Aces 20 07/21/2022 2 F Vehicle Collier I-75, MM89 19 07/12/2022 8 F Vehicle Collier Immokalee Rd, near Bethune Ave 18 07/09/2022 4 F Vehicle Collier Immokalee Rd, 2km south of Wild Turkey Dr 17 05/23/2022 5 months F Unknown Collier Northeast Naples 16 05/20/2022 3 yrs M Vehicle Collier US41 5 miles SE of CR951 15 05/19/2022 2.5 months F Uknown Collier Southeast Naples 14 05/16/2022 2 M Vehicle Collision Lee Goggin Rd, 760m south of SR80 13 05/14/2022 10 mo F Vehicle Collision Lee Treeline Ave 12 05/10/2022 2 F Vehicle Glades US27 at Fisheating Creek 11 04/17/2022 2.5 M Vehicle Polk Polk Pkwy 100m south of US92 10 04/11/2022 4 F Vehicle Glades SR29, 3.5km north of SR78 9 03/27/2022 1.5 F Vehicle Hendry CR833, 1.8km N of Seminole Reservation 8 02/28/2022 1.5 M Vehicle Collier SR82, 1.2km east of Corkscrew Rd. 7 02/18/2022 1.5 F Vehicle Hendry Flaghole Rd, 3.9km South of US27 6 02/08/2022 5 M Vehicle Hendry CR832, 260m west of Collins Slough Rd. 5 01/31/2022 2.5 F Vehicle Collier I-75, MM100 4 01/28/2022 3 F Vehicle Collier Carson Rd. Immokalee, FL 3 01/15/2022 2 mo M Vehicle Collier Golden Gate Blvd. 2 01/09/2022 3 M Vehicle Glades US27, 2.6km SE of junction with SR29 1 01/02/2022 2.5 M Vehicle Collier Collier Blvd

FWC statistics show [PDF] 21 panther deaths were recorded by this date in 2021; a total of 27 deaths were recorded in the entire year.

Of those 27, 21 involved vehicles; two deaths were of unknown causes, two by "intraspecific aggression" (attack or fighting with another animal), and two by starvation.

Since 2017, there have been between 22-30 panther deaths recorded in the state:

WFTX

The Associated Press contributed to this report.