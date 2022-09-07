ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Exclusive: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona's fall tour to include stops in swing states

By Alia Wong, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0DGg_0hlBamQ800

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will travel the eastern U.S. by bus next week to promote his priorities for this school year, which include boosting the teaching profession , increasing mental health support for students and helping kids regain lost academic ground .

The five-day bus tour, part of an annual tradition tracing back at least several education secretaries, is meant to build on Cardona’s road trip last fall, which covered the midwestern U.S. and focused on a successful return to in-person learning. Next week’s tour, a spokesperson said, will emphasize the stakes of this school year now that all students are back in classrooms – at schools brimming with once-in-a-lifetime, fleeting COVID relief dollars but in many cases struggling to retain or recruit enough staff who must work with students digging out of a pandemic hole.

“We must raise the bar for our students now and use the resources we have to meet that bar,” Cardona wrote in a recent op-ed for USA TODAY . “We must recognize this moment for the urgency it carries: Our students – and the progress of our country – depend on it.”

The bus tour also could serve to sway swing voters and inspire Democrats to cast their ballots. Polls suggest Republicans are gaining the public’s trust on education issues, which are a top priority for voters this year, generating more interest than abortion and climate change. Much of Republicans' attention has been on ideological debates, such as students' access to certain books and discussions of LGBTQ+ issues in the classroom.

An itinerary for the road trip, shared exclusively with USA TODAY, shows that most of Cardona’s stops are in battleground states or communities with some of this year’s most competitive elections. Both first lady Jill Biden, a professor and longtime education advocate, and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will join some events along the way.

Teacher shortages: The students they affect most

After a stop in Tennessee, Cardona will spend much of the first day, Sept. 12, at higher education sites in Greensboro, North Carolina, at events focused on building the teacher pipeline and pathways into the profession.

The second day, with stops throughout Virginia, will highlight ways of using American Rescue Plan money to support students with disabilities and those with mental health needs.

On the third day, Sept. 14, Cardona will make a pitstop in West Virginia for an event on mental health in higher education, after which he’ll head to Pennsylvania for a series of events that stretch through the evening of Sept. 15. Among them: an engagement hosted with teachers unions on Public Service Loan Forgiveness, which many educators are eligible for but have struggled to secure .

Both North Carolina and Pennsylvania are home to highly competitive U.S. Senate races, each with a retiring incumbent Republican whose seat is at risk of flipping this year. And two races in Virginia – in districts near two of the sites Cardona will visit next week – are expected to help determine whether Republicans will take control of the U.S. House . Virginia's gubernatorial race last year also focused heavily on education.

Control of the Senate is now a coin flip: These are the 7 midterm election races to watch

Will Republicans flip the House? These 12 midterm races will tell the story.

Back-to-school bus tours, embarked upon by a number of Cardona's predecessors both Republican and Democrat, often have had political undertones. Although education secretaries have no constitutionally granted authority over schools, they have used back-to-school road trips to effectively campaign for their party’s platform priorities.

If nothing else, they've leveraged these tours to remind the public of their respective administration's education accomplishments.

Diane Ravitch, an education historian and former assistant secretary of education, said in an email that the bus tours have "no policy significance." They're probably "meant to get good press," she said.

Back in 2007, George W. Bush’s then-Education Secretary Margaret Spellings did her “No Child Left Behind” bus tour. The polarizing federal education law was slated for reauthorization at the time, and Spellings spent three days on a bus in Ohio and Indiana to advocate for preserving the policy’s core principals, which included heavy reliance on standardized testing.

To kickoff her 2019 back-to-school tour, then-Secretary Betsy DeVos – one of the Trump administration’s least popular members and a critic of traditional public education – visited a private school . DeVos "didn't do much in the way of transforming policy," said Jack Schneider, an education historian and professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. But she did normalize once-radical ideas such as taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools, Schneider noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEar9_0hlBamQ800
President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos meeting with teachers, school administrators and parents in 2017. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

This year's bus tour, according to Schneider, provides an opportunity for Democrats to "tell a different story" about public schools than the one "both parties have been telling for the past four decades," from high-stakes testing to privatization. This new story, he said, could be about public schools as anchors of the community and the need to "preserve and sustain them at a time when they're increasingly under attack."

"When Secretary Cardona embarks on his bus tour, he'll be using the symbolic power of the office, rather than pulling any particular policy levers," Schneider said. There isn't a lot he can do: Issues such as teacher recruitment and retention are mostly up to states and school districts.

"But the secretary can use the bully pulpit to try to direct attention and set a national policy agenda."

Contact Alia Wong at (202) 507-2256 or awong@usatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @aliaemily.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Exclusive: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona's fall tour to include stops in swing states

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
Rolling Stone

Caught on Tape: Doug Mastriano Prayed for MAGA to ‘Seize the Power’ Ahead of Jan. 6

A week before Jan. 6, on a Zoom call organized by far-right Christian Nationalists seeking to reinstall Donald Trump in the White House, a man with a booming baritone voice bowed his bald head and began to pray. “We remember the promises of old,” he said, before invoking the book of Revelations and its account of the End Times: “We know we overcome Satan by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony and not loving our lives unto death.” Seated before a Revolutionary War flag with the motto “An Appeal to Heaven,” the man spoke of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The candidates -- Arizona’s Mark Finchem, Michigan’s Kristina Karamo, Nevada’s Jim Marchant and New Mexico’s Audrey Trujillo -- said they want to overhaul how elections are run in their states. They appeared at a conference inside a South Florida hotel ballroom that featured numerous speakers falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. “Our biggest enemy is our own party,” said Marchant, a businessman and former state lawmaker who was among Trump’s most ardent supporters challenging President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Nevada. “Even though we are Republicans, we are kind of the outsiders. We have a battle, but we’re not giving up.” All are members of the America First Secretary of State Coalition, which calls for large-scale changes to elections. While not officially tied to Trump’s America First movement, it’s part of the broader effort promoting conservative candidates who align with the former president’s views.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Margaret Spellings
Person
Jack Schneider
Person
Diane Ravitch
Person
Donald Trump
Pocono Update

Gov. Wolf Issues Executive Order Expanding Voter Registration

The Governor has taken unilateral action to expand voter registration for eligible residents. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept 7, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-03. The order designates seven existing government entities as Voter Registration Distribution Agencies (VRDA). As such, they will be required to provide voter registration literature and services to eligible Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Secretary#Education Policy#Education Law#Swing States#Democrats#Republicans
The Hill

Trump controversy sparks scramble for McConnell, Senate GOP

Senate Republicans are scrambling to play defense two months before Election Day because of the embarrassing revelation that the FBI seized dozens of classified documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Republican senators want to talk about Biden’s economic record and inflation but instead are being barraged by questions...
POTUS
NBC News

Dear GOP, ranked choice voting could’ve been your friend in Alaska

Republicans have been up in arms about “jungle primaries,” or nonpartisan open primaries, and ranked choice voting, or RCV, systems that eschew traditional election formats. Such is the rage that in both Tennessee and Florida, laws have been enacted that essentially forbid any jurisdiction from experimenting with ranked choice voting in any format. And after Democrat Mary Peltola’s surprising victory in Alaska’s special U.S. House election last week to fill the vacant seat of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March, rallying cries against RCV have reached a fever pitch. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who has long opposed RCV, even called the format “a scam“ in a tweet following the results.
ALASKA STATE
CBS Philly

Dr. Mehmet Oz criticizes opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman during campaign event in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm elections are now nine weeks away and the candidates are escalating their attacks in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. Republican candidate Mehmet Oz campaigned in Philadelphia on Tuesday. He criticized his opponent, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, for refusing to debate. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon, was joined by Sen. Pat Toomey in Wynnfield Heights. Toomey's decision not to seek re-election opened the seat. A Pittsburgh television station had invited Oz and Fetterman to debate Tuesday night, but Fetterman declined. Toomey and Oz say if Fetterman has recovered from his stroke, then he should debate. Fetterman's campaign issued a response saying in part: "Anyone who's seen John speak knows that while he's still recovering, he's more capable of fighting for Pennsylvania than Dr. Oz will ever be and anyone who's seen Dr. Oz speak knows he's a complete fraud. We have said repeatedly that we are open to debating Oz and we're talking with networks, but let's be clear. This isn't about debates. This is about mocking John for having a stroke." Toomey and Oz also accused Fetterman of being soft on crime. Fetterman accused Oz of wanting to ban abortions. Both candidates dispute the characterizations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Legal world fires at Judge Cannon

STILL TICKING UP — President JOE BIDEN’saverage approval rating at 538 has hit 43%, the highest it’s been since mid-March. WaPo, Aug. 11, 2022: “FBI searched Trump’s home to look for nuclear documents and other items, sources say”. DONALD TRUMP, Aug. 12, 2022: “Nuclear weapons...
LAW
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

594K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy