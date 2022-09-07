ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State adopts policy affirming commitment to free speech

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usggy_0hlBaNY500

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University has doubled down on its commitment to promoting free speech on campus – regardless of its content.

The Board of Trustees recently approved an interim campus free speech policy, aligning Ohio State with a state law requiring public universities to reaffirm the principles of free speech. The policy also creates a process through which university-affiliated people can file a complaint about alleged violations of the policy.

“As a land-grant institution, The Ohio State University takes seriously its role in promoting and supporting public discourse,” the policy reads . “We are steadfastly committed to protecting the First Amendment right to free speech and expression on our campuses.”

Nearly verbatim to the nine-point list provided by Senate Bill 135 , the trustees’ free speech doctrine includes promoting Ohio State as a “marketplace of ideas” where speech – regardless of how “offensive, immoral, indecent, conservative, liberal, traditional, radical, or wrong-headed” it may be – is not suppressed or compelled. Concerns about civility and respect, the policy reads, cannot be used as an excuse to interfere with speech.

Dog stolen inside of car during Columbus mugging by teens

Introduced by state Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland), the enactment of SB 135 comes two years after Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 40 in December 2020 prohibiting public, state-funded universities from blocking speakers from campus, no matter how controversial, and eliminating free speech zones.

“I have quite a number of complaints from students, current students and students that have graduated … students felt that they could not express themselves without getting beaten down by the professor, or that they were worried about if they expressed their opinion their grades would be impacted,” Cirino said.

He cited a case of compelled speech against Shawnee State University in April 2022, where the school in Portsmouth was ordered to pay $400,000 to a professor who refused to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns.

An evangelical Christian, the professor successfully argued that Shawnee State officials violated his First Amendment rights by compelling him to speak in a way that violated his religious beliefs.

“Our universities and community colleges should be beacons of free speech – that’s the whole point of an education,” Cirino said. “And whether you agree or disagree with what peoples’ opinions, this should be a place where ideas and so on are discussed freely and without fear of retribution by your professor.”

In 2017, Ohio State refused to accommodate Richard Spencer, a white supremacist who helped lead the deadly Aug. 2017 “Unite the Right” rally at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville – but not because of the content of his speech, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email.

Spencer’s request to speak on campus was denied, Johnson said, because the alt-right figure presented a “substantial risk to public safety, as well as material and substantial disruption to the work of the university.” An attorney for Spencer initially sued Ohio State but later dropped his claims.

A year later, the university allowed the student organization Young Americans for Freedom to host conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on campus, finding he presented no substantial risk to public safety.

FBI getting involved in missing Columbus woman’s case

Although a proponent of SB 135’s free speech principles – and Ohio State’s new policy – ACLU of Ohio chief lobbyist Gary Daniels said the legislation was unnecessary. As a publicly funded university, he said the First Amendment in both the U.S. and state constitutions prevents Ohio State from compelling or suppressing speech, with some exceptions.

DeWine’s signature on SB 40 achieved similar results by banning public universities from barring speakers on campus, Daniels said, so why double-down on rights that are already protected?

“When people talk about belt-and-suspenders approach, I don’t know what this would be. Belt? Suspenders? You know, it’s just, SB 135, again, appreciate the attention to free speech. But this perhaps had more to do with politics than it did with policy,” he said

In deciding to deny or allow a speaker on campus – or decisions about any other method of speech – Daniels said it often comes as a challenge given the complex nature of the First Amendment and the difficulty in balancing free speech with student safety.

Speech that could be considered hateful, like a Confederate battle flag on someone’s dormitory door, is still protected speech, Daniels said. But speech that could incite “imminent lawless” action, is directed at an individual, is “so harassing and so pervasive” that it prevents someone from learning, is different, he said.

“I can sit here right now and say, ‘Burn the Statehouse down.’ That’s protected speech,” Daniels said. “But if I’ve got a crowd of 1,000 people in front of the Statehouse and they’ve been getting whipped up all day by what I and other people are saying and they’ve got tear gas and they’ve got torches and they’ve got AR-15s and everything else, and I say ‘Attack the Statehouse’ and they do – good luck convincing the court that that’s protected speech.”

Andrew Pierce, president of Ohio State’s Undergraduate Student Government, said while the university must abide by state law and promote the public discourse of myriad viewpoints, the safety of its students is “paramount” at the end of the day.

Whether that be reaffirming its anti-harassment policies, condemning violence or working with law enforcement in cases where safety may be compromised, Pierce said Ohio State must do “everything within its power” to keep students safe.

“The university needs to make sure that proper resources are available and made attainable to students so that safe spaces are created on campus,” Pierce said, “for any speaker that may come.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 6

Related
NBC4 Columbus

How Intel will impact Ohio’s higher education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel is planting their seeds into Ohio’s higher education, pledging 50 million dollars in investments to Ohio universities and colleges. This money will help create a pathway for students into semiconductor education and research programs. In the first phase of this investment, $17.7 million will be going toward eight different proposals […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State, Columbus State among those offering Intel job paths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio colleges and universities will receive money to fund programs that make students job-ready for Intel. Chip manufacturing techs will be created at Columbus State Community College through a two-year degree program that will feed directly into jobs at the manufacturer. And Ohio State University and Ohio University will receive educational […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wksu.org

Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails

Shortly after newly elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's central committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

President in Ohio for Intel groundbreaking

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Amidst a scene of pomp, circumstance and heavy machinery, President Joe Biden helped Intel break ground Friday on a $20 billion facility to manufacture computer chips in central Ohio. https://nbc4i.co/3qnKmB8.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Columbus, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Government
State
Virginia State
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 Safety Garrett Stover Says It Would Be "A Blast" Playing Anywhere on Ohio State's Defense After His Visit

Four-star 2024 Ohio safety Garrett Stover has had an interesting start to his junior season thus far. While Stover has been instrumental in helping lead Big Walnut to a 3-0 start, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect dislocated his shoulder and had a slight tear in his labrum in Week 2, but popped his shoulder back in and continued to play. He started for Big Walnut in Week 3 against Beechcroft, but the pain was eventually too much, and he had to recuse himself from the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Free Speech#University Of Portsmouth#College#The Board Of Trustees#The Ohio State University#Senate
NBC4 Columbus

Full Ohio State men’s basketball schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The regular season schedule for the Ohio State men’s basketball team has been released in full. The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced the Buckeyes’ upcoming 31-game conference schedule for the 2022-23 season in a press release on Thursday afternoon. The time for most games is still to be determined, but […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Joe Biden’s visit could affect your drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President Joe Biden is in central Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking ceremony of Intel’s computer chip manufacturing center in Licking County. And whenever the president visits, traffic headaches do, too. Watch: President Joe Biden arrives in Columbus Here is what you should know: According to Biden’s public schedule, Air Force […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is one day away from a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for what President Joe Biden called the future of the U.S. economy. The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
NBC4 Columbus

Workers at Ohio women’s prison plan to picket working conditions

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a women’s prison in Marysville plan to protest working conditions within the facility. Unionized workers at the Ohio Reformatory for Women announced they will assemble picket lines outside the correctional facility on Monday in protest of what they called subpar working conditions — including understaffing, retention issues and excessive […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
OHIO STATE
outsidemagazine

Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy