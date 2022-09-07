ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Government Sending Out More Checks

The state government is sending out more checks. STAR rebate checks started going out to homeowners in the last two weeks. And checks will be going out soon to New Yorkers who claimed the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit on the 2021 state tax return. The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#College Loans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#New Yorkers#Siena Poll#Americans#Siena College#Scri#Democrats
Syracuse.com

NY health care worker bonuses: How much? When are they coming? How to get them

Albany, N.Y. — New York’s new health care worker bonus program, passed earlier this year as part of the state budget process, is officially under way. Qualifying health care workers in the state are now eligible for bonuses of up to $3,000 through the program, which will cost $1.3 billion. The bonuses are aimed at improving recruitment and retention in the health care field.
HEALTH SERVICES
spectrumlocalnews.com

Democrats make case that Lee Zeldin is too 'extreme' in race for New York governor

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- With the Labor Day holiday passed, Democrats in Western New York said the general election campaign season for governor is in full swing. Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner said, working closely with Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign, they decided to illustrate why they believe Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is too extreme.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nystateofpolitics.com

Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move

A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Gotham Gazette

Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate

September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
rocklanddaily.com

New York Gun Laws Have Taken Effect Despite "Persuasive" Arguments Against Them

The United Jewish Gun Coalition, New York State Jewish Gun Club, and other second amendment organizations are fighting back against the legislation signed by Governor Hochul banning people from carrying guns in "sensitive areas" - including houses of worship. The legislation is a response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales

Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
CBS New York

Outreach underway to inform voters about New York's Prop 1

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- On Nov. 8, voters in New York state will decide on a ballot measure aimed at fighting climate change.The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act is getting top billing, yet many voters tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan they know little about Proposition 1.On the streets of Northport, adjacent to the harbor, essential to Long Island's North Shore, voter outreach was underway Wednesday.Prop 1 on New York state's November ballot is a $4 billion bond act."How do you feel about borrowing money for the environment?" McLogan asked one man."Oh, absolutely. That could be a fantastic...
NORTHPORT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dr. Robert Spitzer on the future of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

New York’s new concealed carry law — the Concealed Carry Improvement Act — squeaked through a federal legal challenge in New York earlier this summer, just barely, with U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby calling the law “unconstitutional.”. Dr. Robert Spitzer, distinguished service professor emeritus of...
POLITICS
WRGB

Polio virus detected in more wastewater near New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

