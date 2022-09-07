ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
CNET

Pakistan's Historic Deadly Floods Seen in Harrowing Videos on Social Media

There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people. The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly...
Vice

Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped

Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
The Independent

6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra

A powerful and shallow 6.1 magnitude undersea earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to jolt the region since Monday morning.The South Asian country's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) recorded the shallow quake off the coastal town of Mentawai island, off Sumatra's west coast just before 10.30am local time.The earthquake posed no danger of triggering a tsunami, Indonesia's meteorology agency said. So far no casualties or major destruction have been reported, except for some minor damages on Siberut island.The agency had earlier recorded a magnitude of 6.4 but revised that to 6.1, a BMKG...
Phys.org

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia

An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
AFP

Shame, misery as Pakistan floods leave many without toilets

The stench of decay hangs over a makeshift camp in Pakistan's south, where hundreds of locals have sought shelter from the devastating monsoon floods that have put nearly a third of the country under water. Similar tent camps have mushroomed across the south and west of the country.
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Space.com

Satellite view reveals scope of apocalyptic flooding in Pakistan

Over a third of Pakistan is submerged in flood water after months of relentless rain, satellite observations reveal. Life is not fair for Pakistanis, who are suffering from the most extreme consequences of climate change despite being responsible for only about 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Heavy monsoon rains...
