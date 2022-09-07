Read full article on original website
Horrifying Photos And Videos Capture The Utter Devastation Of Pakistan’s “Monster Monsoon” Floods That Have Already Killed Nearly 1,000 People
"Pakistan is living through a serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade."
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
Pakistan's Historic Deadly Floods Seen in Harrowing Videos on Social Media
There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people. The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly...
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped
Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
See the conditions in Pakistan amid devastating flooding
Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, is live in Pakistan where one-third of the country is underwater.
Deadly flooding in Pakistan created a giant lake visible from space. Photos show just how drastic the change is.
A "monster monsoon" season has wreaked havoc in Pakistan, as catastrophic flooding overtakes homes and land and has already left more than 1,000 people dead. New satellite images show the extent of the destruction – including a massive lake that has taken the place of part of the Indus River.
Videos show devastating floods in Pakistan that have swept whole buildings away and killed over 1,000 people since June
Monsoon rains and floods ravaged Pakistan, leading to a humanitarian disaster that has killed over 1,000 people, according to its government.
India monsoon flash floods kill at least 40 as bridges collapse and homes are washed away in devastating mudslides
AT LEAST 40 people have been killed after Northern India was hit by catastrophic flash floods and landslides. Relentless monsoon rains have submerged hundreds of villages, triggering devastating mudslides that swept homes, cars and locals away. The death toll has continued to rise over the last three days, while dangerous...
Pakistan's deadly floods have created a massive 100km-wide inland lake, satellite images show
Striking new satellite images that reveal the extent of Pakistan's record flooding show how an overflowing Indus River has turned part of Sindh Province into a 100 kilometer-wide inland lake.
6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra
A powerful and shallow 6.1 magnitude undersea earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to jolt the region since Monday morning.The South Asian country's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) recorded the shallow quake off the coastal town of Mentawai island, off Sumatra's west coast just before 10.30am local time.The earthquake posed no danger of triggering a tsunami, Indonesia's meteorology agency said. So far no casualties or major destruction have been reported, except for some minor damages on Siberut island.The agency had earlier recorded a magnitude of 6.4 but revised that to 6.1, a BMKG...
Putin's Troops Have Two Days to Attack or Face Defeat: Ex-Military Leader
Ukrainian forces have also been making gains in the Kharkiv region in recent days, while also conducting a counteroffensive in southern Kherson.
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia
An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
PHOTOS: A third of Pakistan is under water in catastrophic floods
Some 33 million people are affected by this summer's floods — the result of what U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres calls a "monsoon on steroids." He calls the flooding a "climate catastrophe."
Women stranded in Pakistan floods take risky trips to give birth
SEHWAN, Pakistan Sept 7 (Reuters) - Rubina Mallah took a perilous, three-hour boat journey across flood waters to get to the nearest hospital in time to give birth to her baby son, as the roads leading to the clinic in the southern Pakistani city of Sehwan were submerged.
'Total Mess Here'—Russian Soldier Reveals Kherson Chaos in Intercepted Call
The soldier reportedly said in the intercepted call that all bridges in the Kherson region have been damaged by Ukrainian shelling.
Shame, misery as Pakistan floods leave many without toilets
The stench of decay hangs over a makeshift camp in Pakistan's south, where hundreds of locals have sought shelter from the devastating monsoon floods that have put nearly a third of the country under water. Similar tent camps have mushroomed across the south and west of the country.
Pakistan's melting glaciers are 'erupting' and worsening floods
Pakistan is home to more glaciers than anywhere in the world outside the polar regions, but as the climate warms, it's becoming more vulnerable to sudden outbursts of melting glacier water that have the power to bring widespread destruction to its people.
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Satellite view reveals scope of apocalyptic flooding in Pakistan
Over a third of Pakistan is submerged in flood water after months of relentless rain, satellite observations reveal. Life is not fair for Pakistanis, who are suffering from the most extreme consequences of climate change despite being responsible for only about 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Heavy monsoon rains...
