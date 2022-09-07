Jaguars projected to take top WR in last preseason 2023 mock draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ regular season opener against the Washington Commanders is days away, so what better to contemplate than the 2023 NFL Draft?

In each of the last two offseasons, the Jaguars picked first in the NFL Draft, using those picks to add quarterback Trevor Lawrence and pass rusher Travon Walker. But after spending big in free agency this year, the Jaguars don’t expect to pick first again.

Neither does DraftWire’s Luke Easterling, who had the Jaguars picking seventh in his last mock draft ahead of the regular season. That was still high enough to land the top wide receiver in the draft class, though.

Here’s what Easterling had to say about Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who he has slated to become a member of the Jaguars next spring:

The Jags need to keep doing everything they can to help Trevor Lawrence reach his lofty potential, and this scenario gives them their pick of the top pass-catchers in the class. Smith-Njigba’s early exit from Saturday’s win over Notre Dame proved just how much he’s missed when he’s not on the field.

The Jaguars invested big at receiver in free agency with a four-year, $72 million deal to acquire Christian Kirk and a three-year, $24 million contract for Zay Jones. They joined Marvin Jones, who signed with the Jaguars on a two-year, $12.5 million deal in 2021.

Regardless if Jacksonville re-signs Marvin Jones during the 2023 season, the team could use another premium pass catcher. Whether or not it’s the Jaguars’ most pressing need after the 2022 season remains to be seen.