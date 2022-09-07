Read full article on original website
Jacksonville mayoral candidate Daniel Davis kicks off campaign with Westside rally
The Chamber of Commerce CEO joins a crowded 2023 field. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis formally launched his years-in-the-making campaign for Jacksonville Mayor, pledging to make it a “new day” in Jacksonville. Davis addressed a crowd of 350 supporters at a Westside trucking operation, delivering an...
News4Jax.com
Vote in our poll: What is the most important issue for Jacksonville residents?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JAX Chamber CEO and Republican Daniel Davis is officially kicking off his campaign Thursday to become the next mayor of Jacksonville. He enters a crowded field that currently includes eight other candidates: Omega Allen (NPA), LeAnna Cumber (Republican), Donna Deegan (Democrat), Al Ferraro (Republican), Audrey Gibson (Democrat), Frank Keasler (Republican), Darcy Richardson (Independent) and Theresa Ann Richardson (Democrat).
floridapolitics.com
Kim Daniels re-elected to Florida House after write-in opponent withdraws
The Jacksonville preacher completes a second political comeback. Jacksonville Democrat Kim Daniels has completed her second political resurrection, returning to represent Florida House District 14 after a two year absence. No General Election is needed in the district after all. As first reported by Jacksonville Today, Daniels’ write-in opponent, Patrice...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor
With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
paigemindsthegap.com
8 Rainy Day Activities in Fernandina Beach, Florida
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Not every beach trip is going to be sunny and free of...
Yulee homeowner told insurance policy may not be renewed because house isn't completed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been week since First Coast News spoke with a woman in Nassau County who had complaints about the time it has taken to build her home. She now tells us her homeowners insurance policy may be terminated. "I'm very tired of it, honestly, t's too...
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
floridapolitics.com
State-defined tax increase likely for Fernandina Beach property owners
'I will point out to you that we have all agreed that we need to grow and enhance our parks and recreational spaces.'. Costs are going up and jobs need to be done, so despite the anti-tax local political culture, the Fernandina Beach City Commission is continuing on a path toward a millage rate the state defines as a tax increase, but is the same rate Commissioners approved for the current fiscal year.
Florida’s Governor Race is heating up for Democrat Charlie Crist and Republican Ron DeSantis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As election season continues, both Democrat Charlie Crist and Republican Ron DeSantis are touring the state trying to mobilize voters. Crist stops by Jacksonville to speak about the difficulties Florida’s homeowners are facing with property insurance companies. Meanwhile, DeSantis is in Miami launching the debut...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville
From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
'It’s in collapse': Charlie Crist slams Gov. DeSantis over Florida property insurance crisis
DeSantis called a special legislative session in May to try to bolster the market, but problems have continued.
News4Jax.com
5 years since Hurricane Irma: Major storm brought flooding, tornadoes to the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday marks five years since Hurricane Irma began impacting the state of Florida. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh warned Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia to get to their safe spaces by 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Duval County School Board asks judge to allow so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board is asking a judge not to grant an emergency injunction against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law, also dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law by those against it. This all stems from a lawsuit filed in August...
Neighbors have concerns about trash, debris on the Buckman Bridge
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — We had our First Coast News crew on the Buckman Bridge Friday checking out reports of trash on the sides of the road. First Coast News reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation about the debris, and they said the contractor for this project typically performs litter removal in a four to six-week cycle.
Pedestrian involved crash in Duval County ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway patrol state that Friday night at approximately 10 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard, just north of Hicks Road, in the center traffic lane at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross the southbound traffic lanes. The pedestrian is reported to have walked directly into the path of the moving vehicle.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
City of Brunswick could limit public property access for people struggling with homelessness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The homeless population in the City of Brunswick, Georgia could have fewer places to sleep as commissioners may vote to keep them off public property, and it's leaving some people asking, 'Where will they go?'. "I have never known homelessness in my life. I've never even...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist hammers Ron DeSantis amid property insurance ’emergency’
'The single worst Governor on property insurance the state has ever had.'. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is taking his case against the Ron DeSantis-era property insurance market on the road. “DeSantis has been the single worst Governor on property insurance the state has ever had,” Crist said Wednesday at...
