Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.

