Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
Police in Florida arrest 160 in seven-day human trafficking sting operation
A Disney employee, two teachers, and two law enforcement officers were among the 160 arrested in a recent seven-day human trafficking sting operation in Florida.
Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
FWC report: Florida boater who vanished at sea believed to have fallen overboard
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
Massive ‘tail-gator’ strapped to SUV on Florida highway
Drivers headed down I-95 in Brevard County this weekend may have encountered a uniquely Florida sight — an appropriately named 'tail-gator.'
Florida neighborhood evacuated after ammunition found in backyard of Cocoa home
COCOA, Fla. - A Florida neighborhood in Brevard County was partly evacuated Wednesday after ordnances were found in the backyard of a home, officials said. The area has since been cleared and deemed safe, and homeowners have been allowed back into their homes. Cocoa Fire Chief Jonathan Lamm said in...
How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert
Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about. Police will give an update at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it in the live player above.
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
2 $1M winning Florida Lottery tickets sold 4 miles apart
Two lucky Florida Lottery players each claimed their own $1 million prize from the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.
Nighttime Falcon 9 launch planned Sunday at Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX on Sunday will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station laden with another batch of Starlink internet satellites, the second night launch planned on the Space Coast in just as many days. Starlink Group 4-34 is scheduled to...
Small plane crashes into marshy area of Osceola County lake
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane crashed into a marshy area of a lake in Osceola County on Friday afternoon. Osceola County Fire Rescue said the single-engine plane crashed into a marshy area of Lake Tohopekaliga. FAA officials said the plane was approaching Kissimmee Gateway Airport before the crash.
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
See what’s next for SunRail expansion
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. SunRail is nearing construction on its expansion further into Volusia County. The commuter rail system is set to begin construction on the 12-mile, roughly $42...
Titusville treating water system with chlorine dosing
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — If you live in Titusville, you may notice a change in your drinking water. The city is starting chlorine dosing in the water distribution system. For the next six weeks, you may notice a chlorine taste or smell. The city said this is totally normal, and...
Florida Fisherman Throws Hand Line To Massive Fish, Gets Pulled In The Water & Smacked In The Head
Welp, this one just doesn’t seem smart out of the gate. The hand line is a fun way to fish sometimes… not for big fish though. It lowers your chances and it’s just difficult. I mean, I don’t want a massive fish yanking on a line I just wrapped around my wrist.
