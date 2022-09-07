ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
fox35orlando.com

Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
LAKE HELEN, FL
Evie M.

Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida

US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
MILTON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert

Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about. Police will give an update at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it in the live player above.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

See what’s next for SunRail expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. SunRail is nearing construction on its expansion further into Volusia County. The commuter rail system is set to begin construction on the 12-mile, roughly $42...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

