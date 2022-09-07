Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Brazil are strong World Cup favourites, so why is Tite's squad selection so erratic?
Brazil's record last season makes impressive reading: 10 wins and three draws, with 30 goals scored and just four conceded. It might be thought, then, that the team would be sailing in the calmest of waters in the buildup to the World Cup. But coach Tite made some waves with...
MLS・
SB Nation
Roberto Firmino Was Already Impressed With Fabio Carvalho
Fabio Carvalho is one of several additions to the team brought in by Jürgen Klopp during the summer transfer window. Though he hasn’t made as big a splash as Darwin Núñez since his arrival, the former Fulham star is finding his feet in Klopp’s currently shaky side.
Impressive Thiago Alcantara Data Shows Liverpool What They Have Been Missing
The 31-year-old returned against Napoli in midweek to outshine teammates in second-half cameo.
Liverpool Youngster Ben Doak Gets Call Up For Scotland U21s Following Impressive Form
Liverpool's highly talented youth player Ben Doak gets deserved call up for Scotland U21s.
RELATED PEOPLE
Premier League, WSL and EFL weekend games off but other sports to continue
Football was increasingly looking like an outlier on Friday after its decision to postpone all weekend matches following the Queen’s death proved sharply at odds with most other major sports. While Test cricket, the PGA championship golf and Premiership rugby opted to return to play on Saturday, the Premier...
BBC
US Open: Nick Kyrgios given biggest fine of tournament after quarter-final defeat
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Nick Kyrgios has been given the biggest fine of the US Open so far...
Soccer-Man United slump to Sociedad loss, Marquinhos inspires Arsenal
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Manchester United kicked off their Europa League campaign poorly with a 1-0 home defeat by Real Sociedad as Arsenal's new signing Marquinhos scored in a 2-1 win at FC Zurich on Thursday.
UEFA・
BBC
The Queen: Shamrock Rovers and the FAI condemn 'callous' chants
Dublin football club Shamrock Rovers has condemned "callous" chants by some of its fans mocking the Queen's death. Social media videos show fans chanting at the club's Europa Conference League game against Djurgardens at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday. The match was being played not long after the Queen's death was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Dave Smith: Former Mansfield, Southend & Plymouth boss dies, aged 88
Scotland-born ex-footballer and manager Dave Smith has died, at the age of 88. The former Burnley, Brighton and Bristol City player is best known for his time in football management. He took charge of five clubs, winning promotion with the first three of them, Mansfield Town, Southend United and Plymouth...
Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager after deal struck with Brighton
Graham Potter has been confirmed as Chelsea’s manager on a five-year contract worth more than £50m as the club’s ownership put their faith in a rising star with fresh ideas to succeed Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday. Potter joins from Brighton after compensation – understood...
Report: Chelsea's Game Against RB Salzburg Is Still Scheduled To Go Ahead
Chelsea is still meant to play in Europe next week despite the current cancellations of the Premier League.
UEFA・
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Merseyside and Cheshire pay tribute
People in Merseyside and Cheshire have been sharing memories of the Queen following her death at the age of 96. Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram reflected on "fond" memories of lunching with the "remarkable monarch" when she visited Liverpool in 2008. He recalled how "she was a fan of the Scouse...
Comments / 0