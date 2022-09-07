ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

Ethel Dickens
3d ago

You can open an account with any bank! One thing for sure Bank strive for money like that to reinvest money for their growth. Trust me the racist Bank Manager has been reprimanded or either fired. Ha! Now the Bank will be paying out millions because they didn't make a simple phone call to verify her winnings. Talk about common sense isn't common anymore! Ha ha!

X1XX
3d ago

Racial. if not why did they return the check when she threatened to call cops. Normally don't banks automatically call the police when a fake check shows up??

Billy Price
3d ago

if she didn't have a account they won't cash checks...go to your own bank.......create a problem then cry victim.....their stock in trade

HometownLife.com

Fifth Third Bank denies mistreating Black casino jackpot winner from Detroit

Fifth Third Bank has asked a judge to throw out a Detroit woman's discrimination lawsuit that alleges she was mistreated while trying to deposit her casino jackpot winnings, maintaining the incident involved a misunderstanding at the bank and had nothing to do with race. In her lawsuit, 71-year-old Lizzie Pugh...
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Wins Casino Jackpot, Files Lawsuit After Detroit Bank Refused To Deposit Check

A retired schoolteacher in Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit after bank employees refused to deposit a check with the money she won from a casino jackpot. Deadline Detroit reports Lizzie Pugh, 71, won the jackpot at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. However, when she took the check to a Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, employees told her the check was fraudulent, refused to give it back, and, according to Pugh, were blatantly racist.
DETROIT, MI
