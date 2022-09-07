Read full article on original website
Ethel Dickens
3d ago
You can open an account with any bank! One thing for sure Bank strive for money like that to reinvest money for their growth. Trust me the racist Bank Manager has been reprimanded or either fired. Ha! Now the Bank will be paying out millions because they didn't make a simple phone call to verify her winnings. Talk about common sense isn't common anymore! Ha ha!
X1XX
3d ago
Racial. if not why did they return the check when she threatened to call cops. Normally don't banks automatically call the police when a fake check shows up??
Billy Price
3d ago
if she didn't have a account they won't cash checks...go to your own bank.......create a problem then cry victim.....their stock in trade
Black Woman Alleges White Bankers Refused to Deposit Check Won at Detroit Casino
A Michigan woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank after she alleges the institution racially discriminated against her after attempting to deposit a check she won at a local casino. In the suit, filed late last month, 71-year-old Lizzie Pugh says she tried to deposit the check...
HometownLife.com
Fifth Third Bank denies mistreating Black casino jackpot winner from Detroit
Fifth Third Bank has asked a judge to throw out a Detroit woman's discrimination lawsuit that alleges she was mistreated while trying to deposit her casino jackpot winnings, maintaining the incident involved a misunderstanding at the bank and had nothing to do with race. In her lawsuit, 71-year-old Lizzie Pugh...
TODAY.com
Casino jackpot winner alleges Michigan bank wouldn’t cash her prize check because she’s Black
A Black woman from Michigan says she was racially discriminated against when three employees at a Fifth Third Bank told her a casino jackpot check she was trying to deposit was fraudulent, according to a recently filed federal lawsuit. Lizzie Pugh, 71, tried to deposit the check April 11 at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Black Woman Wins Casino Jackpot, Files Lawsuit After Detroit Bank Refused To Deposit Check
A retired schoolteacher in Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit after bank employees refused to deposit a check with the money she won from a casino jackpot. Deadline Detroit reports Lizzie Pugh, 71, won the jackpot at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. However, when she took the check to a Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, employees told her the check was fraudulent, refused to give it back, and, according to Pugh, were blatantly racist.
'Banking while Black': Woman wins casino jackpot, but Livonia bank won't cash check
At 71, Lizzie Pugh thought the days of Jim Crow and getting bullied for being the only Black kid in school in 1960s Alabama were far behind her — until she wound up in a Livonia bank with a fat check in her hand. The Detroit public schools retiree...
