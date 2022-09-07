Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Heavy rain leads to sewer overflows in West Ashley, Charleston Water System says
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the amount of rain that has fallen in the Lowcountry in the past several weeks, some of that water has gotten into sewer systems, pushing that infrastructure to its capacity. Whenever there is a sewer overflow, Charleston Water System said they put out signs...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash involving bicycle on Hwy. 17
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist may cause traffic delays Thursday afternoon. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the crash happened on Highway 17 and Beehive Road and involves a vehicle and bicycle. Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch...
live5news.com
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five decades ago, the Charleston Police Department made history, by hiring the first woman police officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a Black woman named Adell Grant Harris. Harris worked for the police department for 36 years before retiring in 2008. Harris and...
Family captures lightning strike on video while vacationing in South Carolina
CBS 6 Viewer Tammy Wiley and her family captured a wild weather video while on vacation in Folly Beach, South Carolina last week.
live5news.com
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 1-day-old baby was safely surrendered in South Carolina Sunday under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where DSS took custody of the child. According to DSS, the baby...
live5news.com
Man arrested for attempted murder in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Sheriff’s Deputies say they’ve arrested a man after a domestic disturbance and shots fired call in Burton Friday morning. Deputies say Nehemiah Wilson fired a gun into a parked car in front of a home off of Shanklin road shortly before 6 a.m. The...
counton2.com
Rep. Mace, officials discuss plans to combat Lowcountry flood issues
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace hosted the Flood Resiliency Forum in Mount Pleasant where leaders spoke about plans to combat severe flooding in the Tri-County area. Local, state and national leaders are convening to take action against flooding in the Lowcountry. “Today we have a...
live5news.com
State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors have filed a motion asking the defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to share the evidence they will use in his defense. The motion concerns discovery, or the sharing of evidence between the two sides, in the trial Murdaugh is expected to face...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Flood watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy rain and flooding are possible in parts of the Lowcountry on Friday. The Live 5 Weather team declared Friday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the potential for localized flooding and heavy rains, especially along the coast. A flood watch has been issued...
islandeyenews.com
Sullivan’s Island Residents Hope To Keep Pacaso Off The Island
While attorneys discuss whether a West Coast-based company will be able to continue to sell fractional ownerships in a luxury home on Sullivan’s Island, a soonto-be SI resident has launched a grassroots campaign aimed at maintaining the island’s longtime residential character. “We’ve had our attorneys involved for some...
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
SC Rep. Krystle Matthews says leaked audio was edited to make her look racist
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Representative Krystle Matthews (D-Ladson) says that the audio released by Project Veritas Action of her having a conversation with an undercover member of the group was edited to make her sound racist. “The statement that is being shared is a blatant mischaracterization of what I said in context,” said […]
foxcharleston.com
Mt. Pleasant Residents’ Growing Pains Begin Ahead of Construction of Proposed 526 Interchange Expansion
As the Lowcountry continues to grow, so do its growing pains. SCDOT’s proposed 526 Long Point Road interchange expansion near the Wando Port released their concepts — and now three neighborhoods with more than 1,300 homes are scrambling to make their voices heard. We chat with neighbors to get their perspectives.
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston County expected to see heavy rainfall, 2 to 5 inches, through Saturday
The Lowcountry can expect a wet end to the week as the National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rainfall and possible flooding across southeastern South Carolina and Georgia. Between 2 to 5 inches of rain is expected to fall through Saturday, with some areas possibly seeing higher amounts, according to...
Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
kiss951.com
These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina
Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
live5news.com
Trident physician recognized as national physician of excellence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Trident Medical physician is being recognized as a national Physician of Excellence for his work with obstructive sleep apnea patients in the Lowcountry. Approximately 10 percent of South Carolinians suffer from obstructive sleep apnea. The award is for the success he has had implanting a...
live5news.com
U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. Over the last few years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands set the company back and they need help now more than ever. In March of 2021, USPS launched...
live5news.com
South Carolina literacy groups awarded more than $74,000
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina nonprofits, libraries and schools were awarded more than $74,000 in grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program across the country to help provide books and technology to youth education programs.
