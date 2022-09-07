ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Island, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash involving bicycle on Hwy. 17

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist may cause traffic delays Thursday afternoon. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the crash happened on Highway 17 and Beehive Road and involves a vehicle and bicycle. Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch...
AWENDAW, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
James Island, SC
live5news.com

1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 1-day-old baby was safely surrendered in South Carolina Sunday under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where DSS took custody of the child. According to DSS, the baby...
POLITICS
live5news.com

Man arrested for attempted murder in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Sheriff’s Deputies say they’ve arrested a man after a domestic disturbance and shots fired call in Burton Friday morning. Deputies say Nehemiah Wilson fired a gun into a parked car in front of a home off of Shanklin road shortly before 6 a.m. The...
BURTON, SC
counton2.com

Rep. Mace, officials discuss plans to combat Lowcountry flood issues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace hosted the Flood Resiliency Forum in Mount Pleasant where leaders spoke about plans to combat severe flooding in the Tri-County area. Local, state and national leaders are convening to take action against flooding in the Lowcountry. “Today we have a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors have filed a motion asking the defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to share the evidence they will use in his defense. The motion concerns discovery, or the sharing of evidence between the two sides, in the trial Murdaugh is expected to face...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Flood watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy rain and flooding are possible in parts of the Lowcountry on Friday. The Live 5 Weather team declared Friday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the potential for localized flooding and heavy rains, especially along the coast. A flood watch has been issued...
CHARLESTON, SC
islandeyenews.com

Sullivan’s Island Residents Hope To Keep Pacaso Off The Island

While attorneys discuss whether a West Coast-based company will be able to continue to sell fractional ownerships in a luxury home on Sullivan’s Island, a soonto-be SI resident has launched a grassroots campaign aimed at maintaining the island’s longtime residential character. “We’ve had our attorneys involved for some...
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Staff
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kiss951.com

These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina

Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
TRAVEL
live5news.com

Trident physician recognized as national physician of excellence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Trident Medical physician is being recognized as a national Physician of Excellence for his work with obstructive sleep apnea patients in the Lowcountry. Approximately 10 percent of South Carolinians suffer from obstructive sleep apnea. The award is for the success he has had implanting a...
HEALTH SERVICES
live5news.com

South Carolina literacy groups awarded more than $74,000

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina nonprofits, libraries and schools were awarded more than $74,000 in grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program across the country to help provide books and technology to youth education programs.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy