Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown
If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams
Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
Cooper Kupp responds to Rams' Week 1 loss with 3 words on Twitter
Cooper Kupp was one of the only bright spots from the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, picking up right where he left off as the best receiver in football. He caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.
Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Gave Him a Renewed Purpose After His Divorce
Before every Texas Longhorns home game, you can find Loreal Sarkisian dressed to the nines on the field. For the "First Lady of Texas Football," Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium isn't just her runway. It's much more than that. Cowboy hat? Check. Longhorn bag? Check. It's hard not to notice...
Mike McCarthy’s latest Michael Gallup injury update will fire up Dak Prescott
It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys WR room is running thin nowadays with Michael Gallup still recovering from an ACL injury. But on Wednesday, he took a massive step in the right direction, practicing for the first time since January. Head coach Mike McCarthy was very impressed with how the wideout looked, too. Via Michael Gehlken:
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury
Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
'It's a family reunion': Why the Soul Bowl is more than just a football game
Food trucks providing barbecue, tacos and other eats surrounded the Stanford White football field at Moses F. Miller Stadium. Each band played their music encircled by cheerleaders and dancers as they entered the stadium to the excitement of the mostly African-American crowd. One side of the metal bleachers was filled with fans donning...
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
AthlonSports.com
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star
The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs Southern
Tigers take the field for their home opener against the Jaguars, look to rebound after Florida State loss
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 3-word reaction to being photoshopped into Bills jersey
Odell Beckham Jr. was vocal that he’d be watching the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills season opener closely. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver even hinted that the winner could decide where he’d end up signing. After the Bills demolished the Rams on their own home field, Odell Beckham Jr....
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
Bills vs. Rams on TNF: Watch Fans Get Into Intense Brawl
Last night, the Buffalo Bills gave the Los Angeles Rams all they could handle in the NFL‘s 2022 debut. The Buffalo Bills nearly doubled the Rams in total yardage (413 to 243), and the final score ended up 31-10 after a tied 10-10 halftime score. However, the on-field Bills’ mauling of the Rams wasn’t the only brawl that happened at SoFi Stadium last night.
TMZ.com
Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson Face Off At Weigh-In Ahead Of Boxing Match
Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday ... and they look ready to brawl!!. Peterson and Bell, two current/former(?) NFL running backs, both weighed in for the Social Gloves 2 event in Los Angeles ... and locked eyes with one another before they go to war in the ring.
Philadelphia 76ers Land Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario
The three-pointers are coming! The three-pointers are coming! The NBA’s three-point revolution may not have the same geopolitical implications that the American revolution once did. Nonetheless, it’s had a widespread, sweeping impact on basketball. All around the globe, young men and women are launching three-pointers from a range...
NBA・
ESPN
College football Week 2: Scott Van Pelt's Winners
We are 4-2-1 as Winners starts the year out nicely. Trying to sustain the momentum from a year ago and prolong the inevitable regression. We've been doing this for years, so you know there will be weeks where the card looks like a mosaic of rubbish. This, folks, is one of those weeks. Be glad two states -- that aren't actual states -- San Jose and Kent -- didn't make the final list, because it almost happened. These eight did. Eight.
