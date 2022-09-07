ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 29

Toni Annette Smith
3d ago

Taylor REFUSED to put up a "women of color " so Kyle had every right to be concerned about it,, he didn't say anything racist but yet her choices was race based 🤔...double standards again 🙄

Reply(1)
21
Who Knows
3d ago

"the white girl who cries all the time"????? That's racist on it's own! Taylor is definitely more racist than Kyle could ever be. Can't wait until she's gone. She has cried 10xs more than anyone else!

Reply
26
vsmithk
3d ago

Taylor covering her A&&. It’s only ok for others to be racist. Taylor should have been out a long time ago. She’s only bringing it up now to save herself. She’s just as bad as the others. Anyway it’s a game. They do what they do to stay in the game. But I truly can’t stand this show anymore along with the race card. I hope they cancel this show and Julie. Only reason I know what’s going on is from the feeds. BB needs to go bye bye!!! Jmo

Reply
16
Related
EW.com

Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Chen Moonves
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva Back Together? Everything We Know

Are they or aren’t they? 90 Day Fiancé stars Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have had TLC viewers on a roller-coaster ride trying to keep up with their relationship. While the Ukraine native has moved on to document her love life on 90 Day: The Single Life, it seems her estranged husband from Washington is set to make a guest appearance in the upcoming season — which sparked major reconciliation rumors. Keep reading to find out everything we know about whether Mike and Natalie are back together.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Big Brother#Racism#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Cbs
TODAY.com

Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)

It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Star Momma Dee Calls Out Sheree Whitfield for Dating Martell Holt

Martell Holt’s drama with Melody Holt and Arionne Curry isn’t slowing him down. The relationship between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member Martell Holt seemingly became Instagram official last week.   Previously, It’s been reported the reality show stars recently became an item while LAMH is on hiatus. Martell is seemingly balancing this new relationship while co-parenting with both his ex-wife Melody Holt and former mistress Arionne Curry.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett

Let's face it, Drake is the man these days. Whether it's making hit records or swooning all the ladies, the 6 God is the man for the job. Throughout his career, Drizzy has been linked to women of every caliber. From A-list actresses and models, to Instagram's cream of the crop. He even DM'd the wife of a social media troll who made fun of his son, Adonis. Needless to say, Drake has a way with the ladies. His newest alleged catch is 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Anny Francisco Posts Sweet Tribute Honoring Late Son Adriel

90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco shared a sweet tribute on what would’ve been her late son Adriel Hassan’s first birthday. “A day like today, my blue prince was born, I was full of emotions, we lived so many moments together, I never thought I wouldn’t have you forever,” Anny, 33, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 7, alongside a compilation of heartwarming moments with her son. “It’s been hard to face that you are no more. Only God knows how I feel … I always think of you in everything I do and wherever I am, I’m always thinking of you. You will always be my Prince Charming. I love you forever my beautiful fatty.”
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
959M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy