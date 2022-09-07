Read full article on original website
Oregon Wildfires: Evacuation Orders Issued as Videos Show Devastation
Nearly 230,000 acres had been burned across Oregon as of Friday.
Oregon Wildfire Map, Update as PG&E Outage Fears Rise Over Huge Infernos
More than 40,000 households are expected to lose power across Oregon on Friday.
'Campfire Smell' Spreads to 2 Other States as Massive Wildfire Rages
The smoke from the Moose Fire in Idaho has consumed more than 125,000 acres since being reported a month ago.
Hurricane Kay Could Be Gift or Nightmare for California's Firefighters
A Cal Fire representative said moisture is always helpful when fighting wildfires, but high winds could spur the flames.
Polio Outbreak: What Does New York's Disaster Emergency Mean?
"On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice," New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said Friday, urging New Yorkers to get vaccinated against the virus.
Democrat Rep. Cuellar Knocks Biden on Border Crisis, Urges 'Repercussions'
Henry Cuellar, a centrist who is in a tight reelection race in Texas, said Friday that the White House is "not on the same page" about the border being closed.
Huge Alligator That Terrorized Florida Family for Years Finally Killed
Albert, as he was known to the Florida family he had been plaguing, was killed by a friend who had an alligator hunting permit.
What Polls Say About Mark Kelly vs. Blake Masters 2 Months Before Election
Polling shows Democratic Senator Mark Kelly and GOP candidate Blake Masters in a close race in Arizona, but with Kelly maintaining a lead.
Did Trump Transfer Documents to Bedminster? Ex-FBI Official Floats Theory
Peter Strzok posted images of footage showing staff loading boxes onto Trump's private plane in May while he was en route from Florida to New Jersey.
Gretchen Whitmer's Chances of Beating Tudor Dixon, According to Poll
Michigan's Democratic governor holds large leads among college-educated and non-college-educated women because of abortion rights.
Herschel Walker Hailed as 'Shining Star' by Donald Trump After Latest Polls
The Georgia Senate race is currently considered a toss-up and could prove crucial to both parties' chances of taking the chamber.
GOP Congressman Gives 1/6 Rioter Flag Flown Over Capitol, Calls Her 'Hero'
Louie Gohmert said Friday that Dr. Simone Gold, who pleaded guilty to her role in the Capitol riot, "is the definition of what a political prisoner looks like."
Steve Bannon Tells Charlie Kirk 35 MAGA Allies Got Raided Day of Indictment
Facing fraud charges in New York, the former Trump adviser says the FBI is targeting other supporters of the ex-president.
What Polls Say About Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott 2 Months Before Election
The newest University of Houston-Texas Southern University poll on August 28 showed Abbott leading O'Rourke by seven points, 49 percent to 42 percent.
New Law Wouldn't Have Prevented Live-Streamed Memphis Shooting
"What we know for sure is this was a senseless act of violence that deserves a strong response," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told Newsweek.
