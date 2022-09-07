Read full article on original website
Related
Harry Mystery Deepens as Charles Felt Meghan Should Skip Queen Visit—Report
King Charles III asked Prince Harry to visit Queen Elizabeth II alone, according to an unconfirmed report that will likely cause hurt in the Sussex camp.
The People Refusing To Mourn Queen Elizabeth's Death, and Why
South Africa's EFF referenced the suppression of Kenya's Mau Mau rebellion during the queen's reign in the 1950s.
Harry Returning to Windsor After Mystery Surrounds Solo Visit to Queen
Prince Harry has begun the journey back to Windsor after an emotional 24 hours during which he missed the chance to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
U.K.・
Calls Grow for Return of Crown Jewels to India, Africa After Queen's Death
The Koh-i-noor diamond from India and the Star of Africa diamonds have an estimated combined worth of more than $1 billion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Airport Workers Accused of 'Mocking' Queen's Health Scare With Floss Dance
Aberdeen Airport has launched an investigation into a video that showed two workers dancing as members of the royal family landed to visit Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen's Death Sparks Demand for Garth Brooks to Cancel Ireland Concerts
But some on social media are calling on the country singer to cancel this weekend's Ireland shows in the name of good music.
Wordle #448 Clues, Hints and Answer for Saturday, September 10 Puzzle
Complete today's Wordle brainteaser, with the help of some clues and tips courtesy of Newsweek.
'I Grew up in Luxury, but My Family Had a Secret'
As a teenager, I had a $500 weekly allowance, drove a Mercedes-Benz—and had a bodyguard.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
959M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0