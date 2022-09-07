ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

‘Biggest load of b******s’: Kourtney Kardashian’s new role as Boohoo’s ‘sustainability ambassador’ causes uproar

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtbiI_0hlBYQNQ00

Kourtney Kardashian has been criticised for taking on a new role as “sustainabulity ambassador” for fast fashion retailer Boohoo .

Social media users are calling out the reality star for representing a brand that has been cited as one of the least sustainable fashion companies in the UK.

As Boohoo’s new sustainability ambassador – news of which was announced on Tuesday 6 September – Kardashian will release two capsule collections that will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on 13 September.

The Poosh founder said: “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet.

“Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate sustainable practices into our line… I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part.”

Boohoo has long been accused of promoting overconsumption and failing to engage in sustainability practices.

The brand was named alongside Missguided as two of the least sustainable fashion brands in the UK in a 2019 report published by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC).

The EAC’s report was part of the government’s inquiry into the fast fashion industry.

Three years later, the brand’s head of quality assurance, Hannah Williamson, and product sustainability manager, Lianne Pemberton, said during a fashion conference in April this year that the company’s sustainability strategy is “in its infancy” .

Pemberton added that Boohoo is still “working towards ESG ( environmental, social and governance) and sustainable targets”.

Boohoo also faced an investigation into modern slavery at its Leicester factories after a report found that its workers were paid as little as £3.50 an hour in 2020.

Critics of Kardashian and Boohoo’s new partnership branded it “a joke” and “bulls***”.

“Kourtney Kardashian as Boohoo’s sustainability ambassador. Biggest load of b******s – surely even ultra fast fashion stans don’t buy this utter BS?” one person tweeted.

Another added: “Are we being punked? Adding Kourtney becoming Boohoo’s ‘sustainability ambassador’ to my running list of things that feel dystopian in 2022.”

A third said: “Is Kourtney Kardashian having a laugh?”

News of the collaboration arrived on the same day that Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian also touched on the subject of climate change, in a conversation with Interview magazine.

The SKIMS mogul said that while she “believes in climate change”, there is “so much to worry about on this planet and it can be really scary to live your life with anciety”.

She added: “I have super climate change-involved friends and I love learning from them. I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life… No one’s going to be 100 per cent perfect.”

The Kardashian-Jenner have family have faced criticism for their use of private jets to travel around the US and the world, with Kim having purchased her own aircraft this year.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kylie Jenner, came under fire in July after she bragged about her and Travis Scott’s two private jets on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.In a statement on Twitter following Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday afternoon, she said: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Princess Kate reveals Prince Louis’s touching comment about Queen’s death

The Princess of Wales has revealed the heartbreaking comment her son Prince Louis made after learning of the Queen’s death.Kate spoke of the touching anecdote while meeting members of the public on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Banita Ranow, 28, was among the crowd on the Long Walk and said she heard Kate tell the children next to her what her youngest son, Louis, had said about the Queen’s death.She said Kate told the children: “Louis said ‘at least Grannie is with great grandpa now’.”Ms Ranow...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan Markle hugs young girl at Windsor castle walkabout

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted giving a close hug to a young girl in the crowd at Windsor Castle.Meghan walked over to a section of the crowd and approached a teenager, who put her hand over her mouth in shock.The pair spoke briefly and Meghan could be seen assuring her by putting her hand on her shoulder.The girl said: “Can I have a hug?” and Meghan was seen nodding, before leaning in and hugging the girl.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
The Independent

Harry and Meghan yet to confirm if Archie and Lili will use new titles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children Archie and Lilibet are yet to be named prince and princess on the royal website because it has not been confirmed if they will use the new titles.While Prince William’s title in the line of succession as the Prince of Wales has been swiftly added with his children now listed as “of Wales”, Archie and Lili’s had not changed on Saturday.They are technically now a prince and a princess because their grandfather has become King, but it has not been confirmed by their parents or Buckingham Palace whether they will use the titles.The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Palace waits for information on Archie and Lili’s titles before website change

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children Archie and Lili remain a plain Master and Miss on the royal website rather than prince and princess, but the King’s spokesman pledged to update it “as and when we get information”.While William’s title in the line of succession as the Prince of Wales has been swiftly added with his children now listed as “of Wales”, Archie and Lili’s had not changed on Saturday.They are technically now a prince and a princess because their grandfather has become King, but it has not been confirmed by their parents or Buckingham Palace whether they will...
U.K.
The Independent

Harry Potter star brands Jeremy Clarkson ‘rancid old thug’ after socialists remark

Harry Potter actor Sean Biggerstaff has branded Jeremy Clarkson a “rancid old thug” after the Grand Tour presenter made a remark about “socialists”.On Friday (9 September), Clarkson tweeted: “Twitter is a handy and constant reminder that socialists are disgusting people.”The post attracted criticism from many users of the social media website, including Biggerstaff, the actor best known for playing Oliver Wood in three films from the Harry Potter franchise. “Shut the f*** up you rancid old thug,” wrote Biggerstaff in response to Clarkson’s post.Clarkson is best known as the host of the BBC motoring series Top Gear, from which...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

836K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy