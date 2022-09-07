Pucker up! Orlando breweries are sweet on sour beers

Brewers Matt Biedrzycki, left, and Eric Garbarczyk are pictured at Hourglass Brewing in Longwood on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Their sour brewing operation is separate from their regular one. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

“Back in the day,” Hourglass Brewing ’s Matt Biedrzycki tells me, “almost all beer would be sour to one degree or another.”

In beer-speak, “back in the day” means a thousand-plus years. And the reason sours are some of the most ancient beers in the brewer’s compendium comes down to what most beer comes down to: bacteria. And lactobacillus — the bug that’s been helping cultures all over the world ferment all kinds of things for virtually all of human history — is all over everything .

“It lives literally everywhere,” says Biedrzycki. “On our skin. On the grain we use to make the beer. In the barrels used to brew it.”

And so sour beer, which gets its holiday on Sept. 8 and/or Sept. 20 (depending on your preferred marketing campaign) may actually deserve two days’ recognition, simply for its history and cultural significance when it comes to one of the world’s most celebrated and beloved beverages.

Hourglass, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, has two locations — Longwood and Orlando — but the former is the original and ground zero for the prolific program’s brewing operation, which includes Sourglass Brewing, a separate, on-site facility spun up entirely for the staffers’ love of sours — and experimentation therewith.

“It started as a hybrid of things,” Biedrzycki explains. “For one, sours were becoming increasingly popular.” After all, you have to give the customers what they want, but in truth, he notes, the staff had a sweet spot for sours — mixed culture, farmhouse styles in particular.

“We knew they were good beers,” says brewer Eric Garbarczyk. “And we knew if we liked them, then other people were going to like them, too.”

There’s a lot to like amid the great, great grandchildren of what’s arguably the world’s oldest beer style — which run the gamut from truly puckery offerings to tart and fruity pours that make them pretty perfect for the Orlando climate, and an ideal gateway beer for folks who think they don’t like it.

Like all beer, sours begin with wort — the sugary liquid you get by soaking various grains. Yeast and bacteria are then added to do the work. Mixed-culture sours, some of the oldest styles there are, are typically fermented in oak, which imparts different characters. And if the barrels were previously home to something else, like wine or rum, that will make its presence known in the beer, as well. Depending on the blend of cultures, it can take a few weeks, to months or even years to make a good sour.

Kettle sours, produced in stainless steel tanks, can be made in far less time.

And Orlando’s Tactical Brewing Company , located in Baldwin Park, has a host of kettle sours you might want to sample — broad ones with flavor profiles that run from pineapple-orange (Fates Reflection, a collaboration with Freehand Goods) to what could be the official soup of Orlando: pho (PhoSho, an award-winning collaboration with Orlando fast-casual favorite, Viet-Nomz ).

“Sour is sort of a big, ambiguous blanket term that can be given to any beer with a low Ph,” explains co-founder and chief operating officer Kreis Holland. “They really took off around here with the spread of Berliner Weisse styles, which are very soft, easy, palatable wheat-based beers that also have a lot of fruit additions. They really fit the climate here.”

And allow for those “I don’t like beer” folks to find something to please their palates.

“I think as people get past the preconceived notions of what beer tastes like — ‘sours’ can sound off-putting — they begin to realize that sours are very similar to things they’re already very familiar with, like cider and wine,” says Holland. “Once they have a frame of reference, they usually jump in pretty easily.”

At Hourglass, where about a quarter of their 40 taps are usually flowing with sours, flavor profiles include margarita (Margs on Deck), raspberry (Raspberry Permeation), even waffles via the Brekkie Kvass, a collaboration with the Waffle Bros food truck with flavors of waffle, maple syrup, granola, vanilla and orange peel.

“Berries, citrus, all these things are already sour,” Garbarczyk points out. “Wines can be acidic.”

“Many people, when they think of beer, it’s American lager — Budweiser, Michelob, Coors,” says Biedrzycki, who spent time behind the bar before catching the brewing bug. “To them, that’s beer. That’s what it tastes like. But, as long as you have someone who’s got an open mind and willing to sample, you can almost always find a beer they will like.”

It’s yet another reason to celebrate sours.

“They’re a great gateway to discovering that beer isn’t just light lager,” he says, noting that there’s nothing wrong with those either. “I love it. We make one. But sours can really help wine and cocktail drinkers transition into enjoying beer, as well.”

Can Dos from The Nook

The folks at The Nook on Robinson — a way-fun beer bar and package store in the Milk District — are champions of both campy movie nights and local beer, sours included. Co-owner Mary McGinn’s happy to sell you some to go if you can’t stick around. Among her sour-patch picks:

Nom Nom Pastry Sour — Hourglass Brewing, Longwood: “It’s a cobbler in a can!” she says, echoing the brewers themselves. “Blueberry, blackberry and raspberry synergize with vanilla and cinnamon. Additions of lactose lend to a luscious mouthfeel and velvety body. This beer is berry good.”

Neapolitan Fruited Berliner Weisse — Florida Avenue Brewing, Tampa: “This ice cream-inspired sour was brewed with strawberry, cocoa nibs and vanilla. I love that it tastes and smells like Neapolitan ice cream, but with a tart zing on the finish!”

Deluge Paloma Gose — King State, Tampa: “Expect this Paloma Gose to make you pucker! Grapefruit and lime punch through the front followed by a smooth complexity from agave and tequila-soaked oak on the finish. I’m really into this sweet, salty, sour sipper.”

Winners from Whippoorwill

You don’t have to love beer to hit up The Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store — foodies of all stripes visit often for loads of luscious pop-ups — but even folks outside the metro know some of the best beer around can be found here, with a focus on all things Florida.

“Hyperlocal, as well,” says co-owner John Radford. The place opened in 2018 and since then has been educating locals and out-of-towners while slaking their thirst for craft. And with a roster that rotates weekly as new pours come in, sours have been a consistent seller.

“They’re great to drink when it’s 90 degrees out,” says Radford, echoing Biedrzycki’s gateway sentiments. “A lot of these sours aren’t even super tart. Some of the new ones out in the last few years taste almost like juice. It’s great for people who are never going to like those classic lagers and Pilsners.”

Like McGinn’s, Radford’s picks stick close to home.

Fruit Snorkel — Sideward Brewing, Orlando: “I love this brewery and this one is a collaboration with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, a gelati-style sour with a ton of fruit including mango, banana, passion fruit and more — plus vanilla ice cream. Super fun.” (Available exclusively at Sideward Brewing: sidewardbrewing.com/ )

Finding Mimo — Ology Brewing Co., Tallahassee: “This one’s a mimosa-inspired Berliner Weisse with that classic flavor profile. This brewery’s great — they’ve been knocking out a ton of different sours.”

Limonada Rosada — Tripping Animals Brewing Co., Miami: “A pink lemonade-inspired Berliner. It’s a little more on the tart side, but super solid.”

Connections — Woven Water Brewing, Tampa: “This one’s a rainbow candy-inspired sour and pretty crazy. It’s conditioned on lemon, lime, orange, grape and strawberry. It’s got a lot of stuff going on but it’s really good.”

If you go

Hourglass Brewing: 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Longwood, 407-262-0056 or 2500 Curry Ford Road in Orlando, 407-730-5249; hourglassbrewing.com

480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Longwood, 407-262-0056 or 2500 Curry Ford Road in Orlando, 407-730-5249; hourglassbrewing.com The Nook on Robinson: 981 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Orlando, 407-539-2650; thenookonrobinson.square.site

981 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Orlando, 407-539-2650; thenookonrobinson.square.site Tactical Brewing Company: 4882 New Broad St. in Orlando, 407-203-2033; tacticalbeer.com

4882 New Broad St. in Orlando, 407-203-2033; tacticalbeer.com Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store: 2425 E. South St. in Orlando, 321-355-3964; whippoorwillbeerhouse.com

