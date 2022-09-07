Read full article on original website
NATO chief warns of hard winter for Ukraine and its backers
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday that Ukraine and its supporters face a tough winter in coming months but he urged the public in Western nations to keep faith in their efforts, saying that the war is at a critical point as Russia loses some territory.
Russia 'regroups' troops in east as Ukraine advances
Russia said it was pulling back troops from the eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine as Kyiv announced massive territorial gains in its lightning counter-offensive. Observers expect Ukrainian forces to make further gains in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia and has been either controlled by Russia or shelled by its artillery for months.
Israeli general readies to lead the charge against Hezbollah
RAMLE, Israel (AP) — In his just-completed role as head of the Israeli military’s Home Front command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin was in charge of bolstering a network of early-warning systems and shelters in case of rocket attacks. It may have been the ideal preparation for his new assignment.
'It keeps you young.' A mother and son take up sumo wrestling, defying stereotypes.
LOS ANGELES — The country's best sumo wrestlers practice kitty-corner from a 99-cent store in a Torrance strip mall. The floor in the rented dojo has just enough space for one ring made of a white plastic tarp with green foam pool noodles velcroed to the ground in a circular shape. Two parallel yellow lines in the center mark the starting position.
Helicopter crash kills 3 in Kabul during training session
ISLAMABAD (AP) — At least three Afghan crew members were killed Saturday when a U.S.-manufactured Black Hawk helicopter they were flying crashed, the Taliban’s defense ministry said. The statement said that five others were wounded in the accident during a training session overseen by Afghanistan's defense ministry at...
