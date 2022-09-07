ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 5

Hatrick
3d ago

There was never any real tickets "issued" to any real people, It was all fake, I'm not defending what they did, But the real issue should be the "quota system" that the cops are under! That is the underlying problem!🤔

Reply
3
Related
Register Citizen

Fired Madison police officers engaged in ‘malicious gossip,’ report shows

MADISON — Three fired members of the town’s police department, including two women who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the agency, did not create a “hostile work environment” by accusing a fellow officer of inappropriately using sick time, an independent investigation concluded. However, officers Natasha Pucillo...
MADISON, CT
FOX 61

Meriden officer justified in February 2021 shooting: Report

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden officer was justified in his use-of-force in February 2021, an inspector general's report said Friday. Inspector General Robert Devlin said officer Erik Simonson reasonably believed that suspect Kenneth Strothers had the intent to shoot and harm him. The shooting happened February 12, 2021, when...
MERIDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montville, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Montville, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Andretti
Register Citizen

New Haven man pleads guilty to threatening to kill woman and her family, prosecutors say

BOSTON — A Connecticut man accused of cyberstalking and sending death threats to a woman and her family has pleaded guilty to federal charges, authorities said. Marshall Nicholas Fain, of New Haven, pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Homicde Arrest

Ansonia News: Homicide Arrest, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested Andrew Spino, age 34, for his involvement in the 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service. Spino’s arrest is the third arrest in the case, Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez were both arrested in March and May of 2021. This is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation#Ansonia CT–On September 7, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested Andrew Spino, age 34, for his involvement in the 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service. Spino’s arrest is the third arrest in the case, Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez were both arrested in March and May of 2021. This is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation#ansonia.
ANSONIA, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Op Ed#Troop E#Hearst Connecticut
Eyewitness News

Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended, ordered to close

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A nightclub in Waterbury had its liquor license permanently suspended and was ordered to close. The order came after several shootings have happened on the property of the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street, the most recent a deadly one that happened on Saturday, according to police.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport men caught with cocaine mixed with fentanyl in Westport traffic stop

WESTPORT — Police have identified two Bridgeport men charged with possession of crack and cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tyrone Wilkes, 33, and John Verner, 30, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer, police said in an update Thursday.
WESTPORT, CT
ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest 3 after drugs, gun found in car

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people, including a Rhode Island woman, after drugs and a gun were found in a car on Route 24. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers on Route 24 in Randolph stopped an SUV for speeding. The driver, Andrea,...
RANDOLPH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy