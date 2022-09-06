The Run4Don returns to Gainesboro for its 13th annual race on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Run4Don is a non-profit organization ran entirely by volunteers. Run4Don’s mission includes providing scholarships to young Christians and funding research to help find a cure for ALS while honoring Don Chaffin. During its history, it has provided $176,000 in scholarships to 78 young people, and $107,000 has been donated to ALS research.

GAINESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO