smithcountyinsider.com
Jimmy Van Taylor
Jimmy Van Taylor age 83 of Watertown, died Saturday morning, Sept. 3, 2022 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon. Jimmy was born in Smith County, he was the son of the late Roy and Julia Hunter Taylor and was preceded in death by his 4 sisters and 2 brothers. He was also preceded by a daughter, Jackie Davis, son-in-law, Rick Hillis and longtime companion, Martha Frances George.
smithcountyinsider.com
Gordonsville Church of Christ will host Coaching Families & Youth for Success Classes September 10th-11th
The Gordonsville Church of Christ will host a two-day seminar “Coaching Families & Youth for Success” on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday September 11th. The speakers will include Will Harrub and Cody Micahel. The seminar will begin on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with a catered dinner and...
smithcountyinsider.com
Annual DTC Communications Meeting set for Saturday, September 17th
DeKalb Telephone Cooperative, Inc. d/b/a DTC Communications will host its annual meeting on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Alexandria. Directors will be elected in the Auburntown, Gordonsville, Temperance Hall, and Woodland exchanges. The Nominating Committee has qualified the following candidates by nomination: Incumbents Kathy Pugh – Auburntown exchange, James H.
smithcountyinsider.com
Mr. Roy Allen Beasley
Mr. Roy Allen Beasley, age 93 of Riddleton, TN, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022. Mr. Beasley was born December 28, 1928 in Cages Bend, TN, a son of the late Raymond H. Beasley and Zelma Jane Taylor Beasley. He was also preceded in death by Son; Richard Alan Beasley on May 25, 2022, Sister; Mary Helen Beasley (Edward) Elmore and Brother; Joe (Lorene Gregory) Beasley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
smithcountyinsider.com
13th Annual Run4Don to Be Held September 17; Virtual Option Available
The Run4Don returns to Gainesboro for its 13th annual race on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Run4Don is a non-profit organization ran entirely by volunteers. Run4Don’s mission includes providing scholarships to young Christians and funding research to help find a cure for ALS while honoring Don Chaffin. During its history, it has provided $176,000 in scholarships to 78 young people, and $107,000 has been donated to ALS research.
