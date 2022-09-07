ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
publicradioeast.org

North Carolina soldier linked to racist extremist social media posts

The charges against Ryan come at a time when the U.S. military is trying to purge its ranks of extremists and white supremacists. Investigators say that a U.S. Army soldier based in North Carolina wrote on Instagram that he joined the military for combat experience to be more proficient in killing Black people.
Strong rip currents expected along the Crystal Coast into early next week

Hurricane Earl has formed as the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season, and although the storm is not expected to impact the North Carolina coast directly, for beach visitors that’s another story. Earl is expected to remain what meteorologists call a fish storm – staying over open water...
