Read full article on original website
Related
publicradioeast.org
North Carolina soldier linked to racist extremist social media posts
The charges against Ryan come at a time when the U.S. military is trying to purge its ranks of extremists and white supremacists. Investigators say that a U.S. Army soldier based in North Carolina wrote on Instagram that he joined the military for combat experience to be more proficient in killing Black people.
publicradioeast.org
California public health official on staying safe during scorching heatwave
California is still in the midst of what may be the worst heat wave in the state's history. And that poses huge health risks. In the U.S., extreme heat is the most deadly weather-related disaster. Dr. Tomas Aragon is director of the California Department of Public Health. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
publicradioeast.org
Calm before the storm: Officials urging continued awareness in peak hurricane season
Much of the summer has been the calm before the storm when it comes to the Atlantic hurricane season, but that could soon change and an eastern North Carolina weather expert wants to make sure people haven’t let their guard down as the peak approaches. Over the past several...
publicradioeast.org
Strong rip currents expected along the Crystal Coast into early next week
Hurricane Earl has formed as the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season, and although the storm is not expected to impact the North Carolina coast directly, for beach visitors that’s another story. Earl is expected to remain what meteorologists call a fish storm – staying over open water...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
publicradioeast.org
Seashore officials asking visitors to avoid OBX beaches amid overwash and rough surf
Outer Banks officials are cautioning beach visitors to avoid one particular strand this weekend and into next week as distant Hurricane Earl is churning up the North Carolina shoreline. Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors are asked to avoid the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive...
Comments / 0