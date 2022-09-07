A slow moving low pressure system and its cold front will stir up 40-70% chances for rain Thursday night through Friday afternoon, Borderland may not get much more than a tenth of an inch but from the Iron Ranges to the U.P., a quarter to even a full inch could fall. Then, higher pressure takes over again on Saturday to dry things up. Things will also cool down. The 60′s are where most weekend temperatures will be.

