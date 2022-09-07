Read full article on original website
Storms and showers return to the region to close the week!
TODAY: We begin the day with some sunshine, but a warm front will increase our cloud coverage and temperatures. Highs make it into the mid 80s for most locations with winds out of the SSW at 10-15 MPH. Showers and storms become likely overnight into Friday, with a couple storms potentially featuring large hail and strong winds.
Showers and storms may fire up late Thursday night and run through Friday
A slow moving low pressure system and its cold front will stir up 40-70% chances for rain Thursday night through Friday afternoon, Borderland may not get much more than a tenth of an inch but from the Iron Ranges to the U.P., a quarter to even a full inch could fall. Then, higher pressure takes over again on Saturday to dry things up. Things will also cool down. The 60′s are where most weekend temperatures will be.
3 rescued in Park Point water emergency
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Three young adults were rescued from Lake Superior after their jet ski overturned. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday near the 4800 block of Minnesota Avenue on Park Point. Once the jet ski was overturned, it was no longer able to work. Friends...
Trail by Trail: Pengilly, Chisholm, Cable
Pengilly, MN- Part of the mission of the Run-A-Muck ATV Club is connecting communities and they are hosting a fall fundraiser in two weeks just for that. Their Fall Fest will be on September 24 featuring a group ATV ride, silent auction, raffles, music and more. Sign-up begins at 9 a.m. that Saturday at Dozer’s Bar and Grill with the last ATV leaving at 11 a.m. All proceeds will go toward building safe trails to connect not only communities but riders to local businesses.
CBS 3 Duluth video forecast
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited Northern Lights Elementary School in Superior Tuesday to speak with students and tout his plan to increase funding for public schools in Wisconsin. City by City: 9/7/22. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT. The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Hope Walk will take...
‘Hockeyland’ documentary stakes into theatres Friday
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -DULUTH, MN-- Hockey season across the Northland is just around the corner, but a new film hitting the big screen tells the stories of two legendary Northland hockey programs, Eveleth-Gilbert and Hermantown. The documentary ‘Hockeyland’ showcases the 2019-2020 boys’ high school hockey season for Eveleth-Gilbert, now RockRidge,...
3 hurt in collision near Ashland
ASHLAND, WI -- Three people were injured when two vehicles collided on Highway 2 near Ashland. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday near Mack Road. Authorities say a Chevy Tahoe was heading west on Highway 2 when it went off the road and...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash
CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
“Tiny homes” could be coming to a housing plot near you
DULUTH, MN -- Colorado-based Simply Tiny Development is partnering with the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority to build “tiny homes” across Duluth. The homes are downsized versions of normal homes and are built to be more sustainable. The first of those homes are being built in the Central...
Duluth schools address school resource officer concerns
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Since the murder of George Floyd in 2020, local organizations have been taking a look at the role, both good and bad, school resource officers play in the lives of students. “We have the same officers, who are trained by the same department in...
Thousands of dollars heading to UMD for STEM students
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A grant of $750,000 is coming to help UMD students studying in the STEM field. Anne Hinderliter and Arshia Khan on the UMD campus and Sherri Turner, a professor at the Twin Cities Campus for the University of Minnesota worked to get the grant.
Suspect charged in Sandstone man’s murder
HINCKLEY, MN -- A suspect has been charged with murder after a Sandstone man died of ‘numerous’ bullet wounds to his chest. John Quitter, 36, of Chisago City, made his first court appearance Thursday. According to court documents, authorities responded to the hospital in Sandstone after getting reports...
Long-time felon arrested in Duluth drug bust
DULUTH, MN-- A 66-year-old Duluth man with a lengthy criminal history is now in jail after police confiscated drugs and illegal firearms during a search. That search warrant for methamphetamine sales was conducted on the 900 block of E. 3rd Street in Duluth. Inside the John Reick home, the police...
Local businesses relieved to have college students back in town
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) --From Bemidji to Duluth to Ashland, students are back on college campuses for the fall semester. With a new school year comes new opportunities for businesses to hire post-secondary students. “They’re needed across sectors. I think right away we can see our college students going to work...
148th Fighter Wing to hold change of command ceremony, introduce new leader
The Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing will hold a change of command ceremony Saturday, introducing the base’s next leader. Col. Chris Blomquist plans to relinquish his command to Col. Nathan Aysta, who joined the 148th in 2010. Aysta, a St. Cloud native, is a 1999 graduate of the U.S. Air...
