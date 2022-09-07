Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Chelsea Owner Says Thomas Tuchel Was A 'Nightmare To Work With'
The problems of their relationship have been labelled as the primary reason for the premature sacking.
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Graham Potter’s First Interview as Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter has given his first interview as the head coach of Chelsea after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.
FOX Sports
Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman sustained a right hamstring tear in training on Friday, the Bundesliga club said. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the injury and that the player will be out of action “for the time being.” It did not specify how long that time will be.
RELATED PEOPLE
Revealed: How Much Chelsea Have to Pay Brighton for Graham Potter
Here is how much compensation Chelsea will have to pay Brighton and Hove Albion to sign Graham Potter.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce for this weekend's games
West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.
ESPN
Brazil are strong World Cup favourites, so why is Tite's squad selection so erratic?
Brazil's record last season makes impressive reading: 10 wins and three draws, with 30 goals scored and just four conceded. It might be thought, then, that the team would be sailing in the calmest of waters in the buildup to the World Cup. But coach Tite made some waves with...
MLS・
ESPN
Chelsea aiming to appoint sporting director before World Cup - sources
Chelsea are aiming to appoint a sporting director before the World Cup in November and new head coach Graham Potter will be involved in the selection process, sources have told ESPN. Blues co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have met with several potential candidates and are keen to make an...
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Soccer-Arteta surprised by Chelsea's decision to sack Tuchel
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was surprised by Chelsea's decision to sack Thomas Tuchel after their poor start to the season but said that is the reality managers face.
Report: Former Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius to Sign For Newcastle
After leaving Liverpool as a free agent, German goalkeeper Loris Karius is now set to come back to the Premier League.
Piotr Zieliński leading Napoli’s group of breakout stars
ROME (AP) — Liverpool first tried to sign Piotr Zieliński at the age of 12. Jürgen Klopp made another attempt to acquire the Poland midfielder in 2016 after Robert Lewandowski, who played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, had spoken highly of his national team companion. Liverpool and...
'He Is A Bit Like Benzema' - Clarence Seedorf On Importance Of Liverpool Forward
Former Dutch international outlines the importance of Roberto Firmino and compares his impact to that of the Real Madrid superstar after a difficult night at the Diego Maradona Stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
The Queen: Shamrock Rovers and the FAI condemn 'callous' chants
Dublin football club Shamrock Rovers has condemned "callous" chants by some of its fans mocking the Queen's death. Social media videos show fans chanting at the club's Europa Conference League game against Djurgardens at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday. The match was being played not long after the Queen's death was...
Report: Chelsea's Game Against RB Salzburg Is Still Scheduled To Go Ahead
Chelsea is still meant to play in Europe next week despite the current cancellations of the Premier League.
UEFA・
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Merseyside and Cheshire pay tribute
People in Merseyside and Cheshire have been sharing memories of the Queen following her death at the age of 96. Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram reflected on "fond" memories of lunching with the "remarkable monarch" when she visited Liverpool in 2008. He recalled how "she was a fan of the Scouse...
Former Liverpool Midfielder Appointed As Interim Coach For Brighton & Hove Albion
The recent firing of Chelsea's Manager Thomas Tuchel, and today's announcement of Graham Potter's hiring, has left many wondering who would take the reins at Brighton & Hove Albion. The club will lean on a former Liverpool player as an interim coach until their next appointment.
Comments / 1