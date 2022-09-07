ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
FOX Sports

Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman sustained a right hamstring tear in training on Friday, the Bundesliga club said. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the injury and that the player will be out of action “for the time being.” It did not specify how long that time will be.
ESPN

Chelsea aiming to appoint sporting director before World Cup - sources

Chelsea are aiming to appoint a sporting director before the World Cup in November and new head coach Graham Potter will be involved in the selection process, sources have told ESPN. Blues co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have met with several potential candidates and are keen to make an...
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

The Queen: Shamrock Rovers and the FAI condemn 'callous' chants

Dublin football club Shamrock Rovers has condemned "callous" chants by some of its fans mocking the Queen's death. Social media videos show fans chanting at the club's Europa Conference League game against Djurgardens at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday. The match was being played not long after the Queen's death was...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Merseyside and Cheshire pay tribute

People in Merseyside and Cheshire have been sharing memories of the Queen following her death at the age of 96. Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram reflected on "fond" memories of lunching with the "remarkable monarch" when she visited Liverpool in 2008. He recalled how "she was a fan of the Scouse...
