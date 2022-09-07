ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA recalls 500 lbs. of beef jerky from Knoxville company over listeria concerns

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky products made by a Knoxville, Tennessee company are being recalled over concerns of listeria contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall announced on September 6 affects products made by the Magnolia Provision Company, Inc.

The following ready-to-eat beef jerky items were made on August 25, 2022 and are subject to the recall:

  • 2-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” displayed on the back of the package.
  • 8-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” displayed on the back of the package.
  • 16-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” displayed on the back of the package.
    (USDA)
    (USDA)

The problem was found when the company reported to the FSIS that a third-party lab confirmed the presence of listeria in a tested sample.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported at this time.

These products will have an establishment number of “EST. 8091” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items, according to the FSIS, were shipped to retail locations across the country.

Officials urge anyone that has these products to throw them out or return them from where they were purchased.

For questions or concerns, you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send an email here .

