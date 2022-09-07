ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us about your favourite overlooked UK restaurants

By Guardian community team
Jonathan Nunn, food writer and editor of London Feeds Itself, a book exploring the true centres of London food culture.

We’ve all heard about the upmarket restaurants beloved by food critics, but what about the eateries that never get any media attention? Food writer Jonathan Nunn told the Guardian why he has become a champion of overlooked London restaurants, from local Chinese restaurants, to housing estate chippies.

Now, we would like to hear from readers about their own favourite places to eat out. You can tell us about a restaurant that you believe is overlooked below.

